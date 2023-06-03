Solid-state drives (SSDs) were a step change in performance when it came to computer storage. They offered incredibly fast seek times by virtue of dispensing with solid rust for silicon instead. Now, some companies have started pushing the limits to the extent that their drives supposedly need liquid cooling, as reported by The Register.
The device in question is the ADATA Project NeonStorm, which pairs a PCIe 5.0 SSD with RGB LEDs, a liquid cooling reservoir and radiator, and a cooling fan. The company is light on details, but it’s clearly excited about its storage products becoming the latest piece of high-end gamer jewelry.
Notably though, not everyone’s jumping on the bandwagon. Speaking to The Register, Jon Tanguy from Crucial indicated that while the company has noted modern SSDs running hotter, it doesn’t yet see a need for active cooling. In their case, heatsinks have proven enough. He notes that NAND flash used in SSDs actually operates best at 60 to 70 C. However, going beyond 80 C risks damage and most drives will shutdown or throttle access at this point.
Realistically, you probably don’t need to liquid cool your SSDs, even if you’ve got the latest and greatest models. However, if you want the most tricked out gaming machine on Twitch, there’s plenty of products out there that will happily separate you from your money.
5 thoughts on “ADATA SSD Gets Liquid Cooling, But Not Everyone’s Convinced”
Color me skeptical.
The m.2 slot just doesn’t provide all that much bus power(numbers seem to vary slightly; but the highest one I’ve found is in OCP m.2 carrier card specs; which are aimed at least in part at fancy hyperscaler stuff running other PCIe peripherals in the m.2 size; rather than m.2 storage; and even there the requirement is 8.5-14.85 watts per module, which suggests that vendors who don’t want the RMAs from people whose motherboards went a bit cheap on m.2 power delivery are probably well advised not to push their luck too close to that maximum value).
15 watts over the surface area of a 2280 certainly isn’t ‘just stick a product label on it and give it no airflow’ material; but it’s well within the range of deeply unexceptional heatpipe and fins stuff if there’s even modest airflow at a reasonable ambient temperature.
This thing has RGB LED, it is clearly for case modding and/or gaming people who will throw out money for almost everything they think is “cool”. No, thanks, really.
Yep!
“Realistically, you probably don’t need to liquid cool your SSDs, even if you’ve got the latest and greatest models.”
This ain’t for realism. Did you know you can overclock SSDs? This is for competitions.
I’m guessing the Hi-Fi woo scammers have moved on to gaming rigs.
