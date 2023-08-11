Hackaday Podcast 231: Harnessing Sparks, Hacking Food, And Leaving Breadcrumbs

Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Al Williams don’t always agree on the best text editor to use, but they do — usually — agree on what makes a great hack. This week, they found plenty of Hackaday posts to discuss, ranging from exotic eavesdropping on keyboards, oscilloscopes, and several posts of interest to anyone who wants to build good-looking prototypes. If you are like mechanics, you’ll hear about an escapement-like mechanism and a Hobson’s coupler. If you crave more traditional hacks, you can learn more about maximizing battery life and etching PCBs.

In addition to a flurry of hacks, Elliot and Al also share their picks for the best original posts from Hackaday’s staff. This week, we find out how Arya Voronova documents projects and hear what Tom Nardi thinks of his Beepy — a ready-made display and Blackberry keyboard waiting for a Raspberry Pi.

Did you miss anything? Check out the links below. Be sure to send your favorite hacks our way, and let us know in the comments how you liked this episode. Hear it here:

Or download it yourself and listen while testing room-temperature superconductors!

