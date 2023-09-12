Cargo bikes can haul an impressive amount of stuff and serve as a car replacement for many folks around the world. While there are more models every year from bike manufacturers, the siren song of a custom build has led [Phil Vandelay] to build his own dream cargo bike.
The latest in a number of experiments in hand-built cargo bike frames, this electrified front-loader is an impressive machine. With a dual suspension and frame-integrated cargo area, this bike can haul in style and comfort. It uses a cable steering system to circumvent the boat-like handling of steering arm long john bikes and includes a number of nice touches like (mostly) internal cable routing.
The video below the break mostly covers welding the frame with [Vandelay]’s drool-worthy frame jig, so be sure to watch Part 2 of the video for how he outfits the bike including the internal cable routing and turning some parts for the cable steering system on the lathe. If you get an urge to build your own cargo bike after following along, he offers plans of this and some of his other cargo bike designs. [Vandelay] says this particular bike is not for the beginner, unlike his previous version built with square tubing.
Looking for more DIY cargo bikes? Checkout this Frankenbike, another front loader, or this Russian trike.
11 thoughts on “Building A Cargo Bike Dream”
I wanna know what this guy does for his day job. Holy cow what a set up!
I’m not a fan of that design, tt does not float my boat.
** it is too long. That is difficult to navigate. Low practicality in urban settings.
** every load is more or less (more more than less) in the middle of a looong structure. Creates the “worst possible solution” of transmitting forces. Lots of cyclic stress, Wöhler is greeting and probably visiting very soon.
** cargo bay is not very wide. Do two beer crates fit in?
I prefer the solution with two front wheels and a cargo box between them. So at least two loads (cargo + battery) go directly into the wheel, driver load is distributed via a much shorter beam structure.
With the above kickstand solution, a two wheel solution is not so much wider, too.
This seems like a perfectly sound set of design decisions to me. Though I’m not a fan of cable steering as an idea, cables will stretch from new, even pre stretched ones and that seems like a pain to keep adjusting…
However that frame is (assuming the welds/brazes are halfway decent and the tubes have wall thickness) way way stronger than most commercial bikes I’ve seen… Very similar tube layout to a normal bike really but now with a left and right side tube at the top rather than just one central and otherwise similar tube and some extra bracing from the bottom of the frame to the top too. Might end up being a little more springy, but really shouldn’t be a structural problem. And ultimately you really don’t need much to take the loads put upon a bicycle, even an electric assisted one with cargo.
It isn’t that long either – actually looks to be shorter than a normal bike frame with normal bike size wheels suited to a person my size (diddy little wheels helps lots there), and that was never a problem in an urban environment. Plus the load on basically all bikes is entirely in the middle of the wheels somewhere, and the odds are really really good you mass vastly more than the cargo…
Also the kickstand in the design in narrower than the bikes cargo bay… So a similarly sized cargo area with two wheels on either side of it would have to end up wider, probably by rather more than just the two wheels, as I presume they still have to steer which means room for linkages and suspension (if any).
Different I must say. Nothing wrong with getting creative!
But, what is the advantage of this compared to a simple pull wagon on a conventional bike which you can disconnect when not using?
The obvious answer there is you will never be out on your bike and wish you brought the trailer/ a big backpack/pannier when you didn’t. (Something I have done before).
But I think the real advantage is being entirely fixed you know where every part of your bike is relative to you at all times, while also always having some reasonable cargo capacity. That fixed nature also means it is probably rather more nimble for those awkward narrow spaces in practice. You might be able get a tighter turn on a regular bike and trailer, but always having to ask the question ‘where is the trailer?’ and if it ever does try to get stuck it won’t be as easy to recover.
Wow … that bike is a horrible design. Putting the cargo weight that far in front of the driving force is a terrible, terrible idea. Rear wheel drive on a car works moderately OK because of having two front wheels and two rear wheels … there is some built in travel stability. Not so on a bike like that with a single point point vector for the driving force … it’s going to wobble like crazy … and with all the weight up front turning is likely to be as slippery as the front engine real wheel drive muscle cars used to have. The mass overrides the ground friction of the front wheel. I find it especially crazy since cargo trailers for bikes have been around for decades and make far more sense.
so you have never tried one …
I might take this comment more seriously if this layout of cargo bike wasn’t already extremely successful.
Seems neat. Like the machining of course, though I don’t think the design has a large niche.
I saw a bunch of trikes used by maintenance crews on a college campus; they worked quite well with the extra wheel and regular steering – shorter wheelbase, they balance on their own, and pretty well too with the load kept low between the rear wheels. That lets the front wheel have an easier time with bumps and steps and things. Of course, trikes not being a universal favorite, you could do a sidecar. That might let the main bike stay mostly unmodified and you can electrify the sidecar without touching the regular drive. Of course, you could electrify a front wheel hub motor, and then you could still apply power when steering at severe angles like this one uses to make up for its length. Though it may not help as you’ll still have to balance carefully, idk.
This layout is pretty popular in many European cities. I’ve also started seeing a bunch of them in some west-coast US cities, they seem to make for very popular bikeshare vehicles.
I saw a bunch of cargo trikes (of the 2-rear-wheel variant) in a number of factories I used to visit. I think the front-load cargo bike is getting more seeming success because it rides more like a regular bike, and you don’t have to worry about transitioning to 2- and then no-wheels on hard turns. I think there’s plenty of room on the roads for any kind of cargo bike, though.
Well, today I learned. I’d have guessed that you’d get better cornering out of those trikes, even without the ability to lean.
