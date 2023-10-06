Hackaday Podcast 239: Overclocking, Oscilloscopes, And Oh No! SMD Out Of Stock!

Elliot Williams and Al Williams got together again to discuss the best of Hackaday for a week, and you’re invited. This week, the guys were into the Raspberry Pi 5, CNC soldering, signal processing, and plasma cutting. There are dangerous power supplies and a custom 11-bit CPU.
Of course, there are a few Halloween projects that would fit in perfectly with the upcoming Halloween contest (the deadline is the end of this month; you still have time). OpenSCAD is about to get a lot faster, and a $20 oscilloscope might not be a toy after all. They wrap up by talking about Tom Nardi’s latest hardware conversion of DIP parts to SMD and how TVs were made behind the Iron Curtain.
Episode 239 Show Notes:
News:
What’s that Sound?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Overclocking Raspberry Pi 5’s SoC To 3 GHz And 1 GHz GPU
- CNC Soldering Bot Handles Your Headers
- The Magic Of A Diode Sampler To Increase Oscilloscope Bandwidth
- Simple Add-On Makes Cheap Plasma Cutter Suitable For CNC Use
- Power Supplies Without Transformers
- CPU Built From Discrete Transistors
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Al’s Picks:
