Hackaday Podcast 239: Overclocking, Oscilloscopes, And Oh No! SMD Out Of Stock!

Elliot Williams and Al Williams got together again to discuss the best of Hackaday for a week, and you’re invited. This week, the guys were into the Raspberry Pi 5, CNC soldering, signal processing, and plasma cutting. There are dangerous power supplies and a custom 11-bit CPU.

Of course, there are a few Halloween projects that would fit in perfectly with the upcoming Halloween contest (the deadline is the end of this month; you still have time). OpenSCAD is about to get a lot faster, and a $20 oscilloscope might not be a toy after all. They wrap up by talking about Tom Nardi’s latest hardware conversion of DIP parts to SMD and how TVs were made behind the Iron Curtain.

Did you miss a story? Check out the links below.



Episode 239 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congratulations to [Fredrik], this week’s winner of a super rare Hackaday Podcast T-shirt. Be sure to check in next week for a new sound challenge and a chance to win.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: