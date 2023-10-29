The UK Online Safety Bill Becomes Law, What Does It Mean?

We’ve previously reported from the UK about the Online Safety Bill, a piece of internet safety legislation that contains several concerning provisions relating to online privacy and encryption. UK laws enter the statutes by royal assent after being approved by Parliament, so with the signature of the King, it has now become the law of the land as the Online Safety Act 2023. Now that it’s beyond amendment, it’s time to take stock for a minute: what does it mean for internet users, both in the UK and beyond its shores?
The Act puts the onus on online platform owners to identify and remove illegal content and requires age verification for anything deemed unsuitable for sensitive young eyes. The concerning part is a provision allowing for service providers to be required to monitor communications, which would require strong encryption to be either removed or backdoored. Crucially, it’s a provision rather than a requirement, meaning that they can enact it in the future, but it’s not in force yet, but its mere existence has prompted some services to indicate that they’d leave the UK market if it came into force. Were that to happen, there would remain a concern for people not in the UK that backdoors introduced to satisfy UK law might compromise security for everyone.
Though the legislation is now on the books, there remains a process of consultation during which the parameters of what constitutes illegal content would be decided, along with the mechanics of how it would be enforced. While some of the areas of its scope, such as child abuse or terrorist recruitment, might be obvious, we can see that there could be unexpected ramifications. As an example, close to home, making or owning a firearm is illegal in the UK. We’d expect a terrorist firearms training video to be also illegal under the new Act, but could it be argued that watching an American make a firearm through a site like Hackaday would also be illegal? We expect that the consultation process will throw up more stories as it grapples with this kind of question.
Though we think this is a concerning piece of legislation with plenty of possibilities for becoming infamous as a bad piece of law, we’d counsel readers to remember how incompetent governments usually turn out to be when dealing with anything involving technology. There’s a probably apocryphal story about the medieval Norse King of England Knut the Great, ordering the tide to stop as a demonstration of the limits of his powers, which we think might form an appropriate parallel.
King Canute header image: William Balfour Ker, Public domain.
5 thoughts on “The UK Online Safety Bill Becomes Law, What Does It Mean?”
all platforms should keep strong encryption… and yes maybe need to relocate their servers :(
which might have an negative economic impact on the UK
It would be naive to assume that the Government would write a power into law without intending to use it.
Once this kicks in, encryption like HTTPS will be preserved, but non-backdoored endpoint encryption will be effectively outlawed. Signal will withdraw from the UK at that point, and any apps that stay should be viewed with suspicion. Recall from the Snowden leaks that the UK gladly piped entire systems into warrantless wiretapping systems, and these were accessible to even small local non-police agencies. This is why we have endpoint encryption in the first place. Twitter employees used to read Beyoncé’s DMs as a rite of passage, and FBI agents spied on their ex-girlfriends without shame. Once all our private data is vulnerable to web corporations and XKEYSCORE, how trivial will it be for Russia or China to recruit some Facebook employees or a few corrupt British cops?
Strict age verification for adult content will be disastrous. When I was a teenager in the late 90s, adult content was difficult to get legitimately since it required a credit card. Our generation turned to pirate systems, which gladly also shared all manner of illegal content. The best case scenario here is that VPNs become ubiquitous like in China; at worst, all UK ISPs are ordered to block VPNs. The earlier proposed porn ban law was never popular with the public, and I dare say if even companies like Yahoo, password managers, and even the US government are occasionally compromised, it’s only a matter of time before someone manages to snag Pornhub’s database of British people’s passport photos and exactly what type of porn they’re into.
Regardless, the bad guys they told us this law was needed for will be unaffected, since they use their own strong encryption, and even if that were outlawed, serious criminals will still use it since of course they’re already committing much more serious crimes. Abuse rings use PGP and Tor, Islamic terrorists have Mujahadeen Secrets, drug gangs have custom encrypted smartphones, and foreign governments have their own encryption.
I also learned recently from a short that the UK police now have the right to stop and search citizens’ smartphones without a warrant, ostensibly to see if someone is talking about drugs, so that they can be arrested for it. Not too long ago they also weakened the right to remain silent (Britain’s equivalent of pleading the Fifth).
With the war in eurasia, it only seems rational to protect ourselves!
Something tells me this will cause a fair amount of people to abandon certain parts of the internet in favour of private servers and direct links.
“It would be naive to assume that the Government would write a power into law without intending to use it.”
I foresee this “law”, as expected, sticking its tentacles into many other non-related activities, like DRM, etc. simply via government (re)”interpretation”. I think the UK can pretty much kiss hacking (as defined in a proper 80’s dictionary, not the media narrative) goodbye.
…and yeah, the rest of us are not far behind. Fourty years ago if someone told me that Russia will be the last democracy on the planet, I would have laughed. Today?…not so much.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)