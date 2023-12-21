[Trent M. Wyatt]’s CPUVolt library provides a fast way to measure voltage using no external components, and no I/O pin. It only applies to certain microcontrollers, but he provides example Arduino code showing how handy this can be for battery-powered projects.
The classical way to measure a system’s voltage is to connect one of your MCU’s ADC pins to a voltage divider made from a couple resistors. A simple calculation yields a reading of the system’s voltage, but this approach has two disadvantages: one is that it constantly consumes power, and the other is that it ties up a pin that you might want to use for something else.
There are ways to mitigate these issues, but it would be best to avoid them entirely. Microchip application note 2447 describes a method of doing exactly that, and that’s precisely what [Trent]’s Arduino library implements.
What happens in this method is one selects Vbg (a fixed internal voltage reference that is temperature-independent) as Vin, and selects Vcc as the ADC’s voltage reference. This is essentially backwards from how the ADC is normally used, but it requires no external hookup and is only a bit of calculation away from determining Vcc in millivolts. There is some non-linearity in the results, but for the purposes of measuring battery power in a system or deciding when to send a “low battery” signal, it’s an attractive solution.
Being an Arduino library, CPUVolt makes this idea very easy to use, but the concept and method is actually something we have seen before. If you’re interested in the low-level details, then check out our earlier coverage which goes into some detail on exactly what is going on, using an ATtiny84.
6 thoughts on "Arduino Measures Remaining Battery Power With Zero Components, No I/O Pin"
This is obviously only going to work if your microcontroller is powered directly off the battery with no regulator in between, right? ie. usually only relevant to 5V tolerant microcontrollers so a lithium ion battery’s entire range is in spec. Or you run directly off something like two or three AA batteries which is becoming increasingly rare.
Very good point.
Exactly. Plus voltage is not an accurate proxy for battery charge.
This is a great technique, and one that a lot of people forget about — worth bringing up more often than once every decade! :) And certainly nice to have it in a simple code library.
BTW: I love that in the linked article (from 2014) there are people saying “this is nothing new”…
Drop a comment here if this was new to you.
I read about it in your book, so this is not new to me :-P
I’m still wondering what is the use of the trick. Most µC these days use a DC/DC to convert from whatever source voltage to the 3.3V or 1.8V they need. If you measure Vcc you’re measuring the DC/DC converter output which is supposed to be regulated.
Is it precise enough to detect defect in the DC/DC output that could be linked to the actual source voltage? (Except for the obvious brownout effect?)
In most case, I don’t think so. In the end, you’ll still need a pin that’s somehow connected to the source voltage (or on a net that’s linearly related to it).
