As we stand here looking at the brand-new year ahead, we find ourselves taking stock, and maybe thinking how we can all be better people in the next year. More exercise, being nicer to your neighbors, consuming more or less of this or that, depending on whether it’s healthy or un. Those are the standard fare. But what’s your hacker new year’s resolution?
Mine, this year, is to branch out into a new microcontroller family, to learn a new toolchain, and maybe to finally dip my toes into Bluetooth Low Energy. Although that last one is admittedly a stretch.
But the former is great resolution material, if you allow me. New programming tooling is always a little unpleasant to set up, but there’s also payoff at the end of the ordeal. It’s a lot like picking up a new exercise – it makes you stronger. Or course, it helps to have an application in mind, the equivalent of that suit you want to be able to fit into at the end of the diet. I’ve got one. I’ve also been out of programming in straight C for a year or so, and I’m faced with a new HAL, so there’s bound to be enough of a challenge to make it worthwhile.
Honestly, I’m looking forward to getting started, but with the usual mix of optimism, over-optimism, and mild dread. It’s the perfect setup for a resolution! What’s yours?
(And yes, the art is from another story, but setting up a good backup regime isn’t a bad resolution either.)
4 thoughts on “New Year’s Resolutions”
No specific New Year’s resolution, but I always keep to my motto: A day on which I learn nothing is a day lost.
A day without laughter is an utter waste, may as well take up smoking three packs a day at that point
Needs to be as easy as possible so there’s no excuse not doing, and correctly.
Love the image. Though actually backing ALL of everything is such a pain.
Be so much easier if a decent tapedrive was more affordable or there had been a bit more uptick in the optical media data density… Don’t get me wrong I think the archival blueray is darn impressive, disc that haven’t got bigger yet now have all those Gigabytes, but when just my personal music library would still take 5 discs.. Tapes on the other hand the media isn’t exactly cheap but the capacity or the latest generation is great, it is the drives that are ruinous, and almost only available as SAS drives.
