One of the cringier aspects of AI as we know it today has been the proliferation of deepfake technology to make nude photos of anyone you want. What if you took away the abstraction and put the faker and subject in the same space? That’s the question the NUCA camera was designed to explore. [via 404 Media]
[Mathias Vef] and [Benedikt Groß] designed the NUCA camera “with the intention of critiquing the current trajectory of AI image generation.” The camera itself is a fairly unassuming device, a 3D-printed digital camera (19.5 × 6 × 1.5 cm) with a 37 mm lens. When the camera shutter button is pressed, a nude image is generated of the subject.
The final image is generated using a mixture of the picture taken of the subject, pose data, and facial landmarks. The photo is run through a classifier which identifies features such as age, gender, body type, etc. and then uses those to generate a text prompt for Stable Diffusion. The original face of the subject is then stitched onto the nude image and aligned with the estimated pose. Many of the sample images on the project’s website show the bias toward certain beauty ideals from AI datasets.
Looking for more ways to use AI with cameras? How about this one that uses GPS to imagine a scene instead. Prefer to keep AI out of your endeavors to invade personal space? How about building your own TSA body scanner?
6 thoughts on “AI Camera Only Takes Nudes”
Umm, I guess it’s an interesting if rather creepy take on exploring the ethics of AI image generation but I really hope they don’t open source the code for this.
There are already many smartphone apps that do the same.
Close but no cigar. I for one wouldn’t mind being deepfaked if the result was a near perfect body like those depicted in the examples. Want to raise alerts? Then rewrite it to add imperfections, or worse, generate some porn perversion.
seems a bit silly on purpose, as the body lines are not matching up for men (who they are buffing up) and women (who they are slimming down)..
10 minute before you, ytrewq posted commented that he wants it to create near perfect body like images. You are complaining it’s improving the bodies.
What a contrast.
Basically “Vedo nudo” in real life, but without Nino Manfredi.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0080084/
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)