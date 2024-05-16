You might think that jailbreaking a PS4 to run unsigned code is a complicated process that takes fancy tools and lots of work. While developing said jailbreaks was naturally no mean feat, thankfully they’re far easier for the end user to perform. These days, all you need is an LG TV.
Of course, you can’t just use any LG TV. You’ll need a modern LG webOS smart TV, and you’ll need to jailbreak it before it can in turn be used to modify your PS4. Once that’s done, though, you can install the PPLGPwn tool for jailbreaking PS4s. It’s based on the PPPwn exploit released by [TheFlow], which was then optimized by [xfangxfang] and implemented for LG Smart TVs by [zauceee]. Once installed, you just need to hook up your PS4 to the TV via the Ethernet port. Then, with the exploit running on the TV, telling the PS4 to set up the LAN via PPPoE will be enough to complete the jailbreak.
There are other ways to jailbreak a PS4 that don’t involve the use of a specific television. Nonetheless, it’s neat to see the hack done in such an amusing way.
Thanks to [eyeoncomputers] for the tip!
2 thoughts on “You Can Now Jailbreak A PS4 With An LG TV”
But that would involve me buying a “smart” TV, which ain’t gonna happen.
I could understand jailbreaking PS3 because Cell had performance of i7-4770K at the time when C2D E8400 was the best x86 CPU on the market.
But why waste time on current PlayStation or Xbox? Both are just an overpriced, underperforming x86 PCs in fancy cases. For the same price it’s possible to build a way more powerful PC that will have no problem running G2:NK.
