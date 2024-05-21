If you use home automation these days, you’re probably used to using smart speakers, your smartphone, or those tabletop touchscreen devices. If you wanted something cooler and more personal, you could try building something like [Rick] did.
A Raspberry Pi 400 is the basis for the machine, and it still uses the original keyboard. It’s paired with a 3D-printed shell with a 7″ Waveshare HDMI touch display in it. The LCD is placed behind a Fresnel lens which provides some magnification. It displays a glowing blue command line which accepts text commands. It’s hooked up to the OpenAI API, so it’s a little smarter than just any old regular terminal. It’s hooked up to [Rick’s] home automation system, so he can use natural language queries to control lighting, music, and all the rest. Think Alexa or Siri, but in text form.
The design of the case, with its rounded edges, vents, and thick bezels gives it a strong retro-futuristic look, reminiscent of something out of Fallout. [Rick’s] neat application of weathering techniques helped a lot, too.
It reminds us of some of the cooler Pip Boy builds we’ve seen. Meanwhile, if you’ve got your own creative terminal build in the works, don’t hesitate to drop us a line!
One thought on “Home Automation Terminal Has Great Post-Apocalyptic Look”
“If you use home automation these days, you’re probably used to using smart speakers, your smartphone, or those tabletop touchscreen devices.” Well I am not one of ‘those’ people. No ‘smart’ devices (as commonly off-the-shelf devices) allowed unless the ‘smarts’ were cobbled together by me. :)
Cool. I like the ease of use. Simple text commands. A lot like say the old Adventure game concept. I’d change the color to green or amber, but that is a personal thing obviously. Not sure about the ‘AI’ (which isn’t AI) stuff being part of my system if it were mine. Nor have access to the internet (which would probably not be available post-Apocalyptic anyway). That said, good job. Gives me some ideas!
