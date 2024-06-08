Embrace IPv6 Before Its Too Late?

Many hackers have familiar sayings in their heads, such as “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” and KISS (Keep it simple, stupid). Those of us who have been in the field for some time have habits that are hard to break. When it comes to personal networks, simplicity is key, and the idea of transitioning from IPv4 to IPv6 addresses seems crazy. However, with the increasing number of ‘smart’ devices, streaming media gadgets, and personal phones, finding IPv4 space for our IoT experiments is becoming difficult. Is it time to consider embracing IPv6?
The linked GitHub Gist by [timothyham] summarizes the essential concepts for home network admins to understand before making changes. The first major point is that IPv6 has a vastly larger address space than IPv4, eliminating the need to find spare IPv4 addresses. IPv6 assigns multiple addresses to the same interface. The 128-bit addresses are split into a 64-bit prefix assigned by your ISP and a 64-bit interface identifier. Using SLAAC (Stateless Address Autoconfiguration), clients can manage their own addresses. You don’t have to use SLAAC, but it will make life easier. The suffix typically remains static, allowing integration with a local DNS server.
Another major concept concerns routing. IPv6 uses RA (Router Advertisement) instead of DHCP for address assignment. Local clients receive a globally routable prefix, meaning each device can communicate directly over the Internet without needing an intermediate WAN IP address like in the IPv4 system. However, a stateful firewall is still necessary for security.
Finally, we will assign another address to the local clients that need to communicate with each other; this is the ULA (Unique local address), which is the address given to your internal devices, such as printers, media servers, and your pile of IoT gadgets. You can grab a ULA prefix from a website such as this one, to generate a unique locally routable IPv6 prefix, then assign this to your clients and let them autoconfigure the suffix part. This new ULA is assigned to your local DNS server. So, it’s a lot of work, but with IPv4 running on borrowed time, we might be forced to switch eventually, and it’s better to have a head start, eh?
Need convincing that there really is an IPv4 addressing problem? Well, this side of the pond, we ran out already. In case this is all too serious for you, we discovered a hack from a few years ago that seriously abuses the IPv6 address space. Go check this out!
Header: Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine, CC0.
7 thoughts on “Embrace IPv6 Before Its Too Late?”
“finding IPv4 space for our IoT experiments is becoming difficult”
Not if all your IoT experiments are on a local network behind a NAT’ed connection. Bucket loads of available IP addresses.
I’m behind CGNAT.
That’s your ISP’s / mobile carrier’s fault. They should be using IPv6.
All my networked devices are on a local network as well. I picked a class B network so swimming in addresses. Don’t have a need for IPV6. Why you’d want your devices all on the ‘Internet’ is beyond my understanding — that’s just suicidal in my mind. And of course corporations do the same thing. One or two internet facing addresses (NAT), while separate networks internally.
I honestly cannot understand why you’d ever want to run IPv6 internal. I have IPv4 and IPv6 to my router. Internally everything is IPv4. Nothing is routable unless I want it to be. IPv4 is so much easier to remember, reason about, and router internally.
Well IPv4 and IPv6 are mutually exclusive. Yes, you can run “dual-stack” on your systems (support for both), but it will come laced with problems that are out of your control. Dual-stacking was the worst possible idea for IPv6 and that’s the reason it will NEVER get 100% adoption. I appreciate that an IPv4 address can be written as “::127.0.0.1” (for backward compatibility) but it should have stopped there. As long as my system supports both protocols concurrently, something will fail and it will cause more headaches than anything for any and all admins. That should have been left for routers only, where a router would always rewrite “IPv4” connections from 192.168.0.1 to ::192.168.0.1 and then forward the traffic to IPv6-only hosts. As long as we hold onto IPv4, we’re stuck with this abomination.
Talking to ::192.168.0.1 is… nice, and all. Talking to fe80::11ad:e5eb:8b23:695a just plain sucks, though. Why they thought that kind of addressing was at all ergonomic is a flat-out mystery.
And that’s before getting into the fact that every interface has multiple IPv6 addresses…. Ugh.
Yeah, they could have done so much better. There is definitely a reason that IPv6 adoption is so damn slow, even though we do actually need it (or something like it) for the future…
