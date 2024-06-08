Recently, the Ukrainian government has published a database of Western components being used in recently produced Russian armaments, and it’s a fascinating scroll. Just how much does Russia rely on Western manufacturers’ parts? It turns out, a surprising amount. For instance, if you are wondering which ICs are used to build Iran-produced Shahed drones, it seems that it’s a whole bunch of Texas Instruments parts, as well as some Maxim, Intel, and Xilinx ones. Many of the parts in the lists are MCUs and FPGAs, but it’s also surprising how many of the components are jelly bean parts with multiple suppliers.
There appear to be thousands of parts listings, compiled from a good few dozen pieces of equipment that volunteers appear to have taken apart and scrupulously documented – just take a look at the dropdowns at the top of the page. The Ukrainian government is advocating for parts restrictions to be implemented based upon this data – as we all remember, it’s way harder to produce hardware when you can’t buy crucial ICs.
Even for a regular hacker, this database is worth a scroll, if only to marvel at all the regular parts we wouldn’t quite associate with military use. Now, all that’s left is to see whether any of the specific chips pictured have been sold to washing machine manufacturers.
10 thoughts on “How Many Western ICs Are There In Russia’s Weapons?”
Any 555s?
I was thinking Raspberry Pi or Arduino uno.
Raspberry pi 3 used in ‘Orlan 10’ UAV :(
TL555C used in UAV ‘Kartograph’.
Back in the USSR times they did make IC’s themselves, but even then, a significant part were clones from western parts. And with the global market today, I wonder if there is still any IC production in Russia.
All ICs are Western ICs. Derivatives from our manufacturing zones are nothing of note
Integral in Belarus makes chips. Used to buy their 74141 Nixie drivers (prior to a few years ago) that for some reason are still in production!
The very idea of trying to stop a giant list of generic-ish parts, that are produced in the hundreds of millions, from ending up in a specific small supply chain is ludicrous.
You may as well try to keep the supply of plastics, screws, and metal out of their supply chain too…
Maybe, MAYBE it could be done for the lower volume stuff like the higher end FPGAs. But even that is pushing the envelope of possibility, let alone feasibility.
You forget that these are the people who court nuclear war over Victoria Nuland’s botched decade-old color revolution project. They’re deeply crazy and incompetent, but that won’t ever stop them before something large and important breaks.
Send ’em a bunch of cheap Amazon/eBay counterfeits and whatever you can scrape out of the “fail” bin.
