Axial 3D Printer Aces Test Aboard Virgin Spaceplane

Here on Earth, being able to 3D print replacement parts is handy, but rarely necessary. If you’ve got a broken o-ring, printing one out is just saving you a trip to the hardware store. But on the Moon, Mars, or in deep space, that broken component could be the difference between life and death. In such an environment, the ability to print replacement parts on demand promises to be a game changer.
Which is why the recent successful test of a next-generation 3D printer developed by a group of Berkeley researchers is so exciting. During a sub-orbital flight aboard Virgin Galactic’s Unity spaceplane, the SpaceCAL printer was able to rapidly produce four test prints using a unique printing technology known as computed axial lithography (CAL).
NASA already demonstrated that 3D printing in space was possible aboard the International Space Station in a series of tests in 2014. But the printer used for those tests wasn’t far removed technologically from commercial desktop models, in that the objects it produced were built layer-by-layer out of molten plastic.
In comparison, CAL produces a solid object by polymerizing a highly viscous resin within a rotating cylinder. The trick is to virtually rotate the 3D model at the same speed as the cylinder, and to project a 2D representation of it from a fixed view point into the resin. The process is not only faster than traditional 3D printers, but involves fewer moving parts.
Lead researcher [Taylor Waddell] says that SpaceCAL had already performed well on parabolic flights, which provide a reduced-gravity environment for short periods of time, but the longer duration of this flight allowed them to push the machine farther and collect more data.
It’s also an excellent reminder that, while often dismissed as the playthings of the wealthy, sub-orbital spacecraft like those being developed by Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are capable of hosting real scientific research. As long as your experiment doesn’t need to be in space for more than a few minutes to accomplish its goals, they can offer a ticket to space that’s not only cheaper than a traditional orbital launch, but comes with less red tape attached.
8 thoughts on “Axial 3D Printer Aces Test Aboard Virgin Spaceplane”
>a highly viscous resin within a rotating cylinder.
>sub-orbital spacecraft (…) are capable of hosting real scientific research
Right, but what then was the point of doing it in zero gravity? If the resin is like gelatin jello anyways to deal with the rotating cylinder and other mechanical vibrations all over the place, what’s gravity got to do with the whole process? Gravity is probably going to be the least of your worries, so what was the point of shooting it up on a sub-orbital rocket? A better test would be to flip the machine upside down on earth and show that it still works despite gravity rather than under microgravity.
It still sounds like they just made up a reason to pay the company out of public money granted through NASA.
I’m okay with them testing it in space; it could be useful given that there are plans for another moon shot in progress. Finding out if it truly works out there? Probably worth it.
As I said below, though, I’m personally much more interested in learning if it’s going to be made available locally. =)
Eventually they would, and they’ve already got the grant to test it on the ISS. The question is, were the sub-orbital tests really necessary or even useful as an example of “real science” performed on sub-orbital flights?
What was the science they gained?
It would seem to be a lot cheaper to test it on a sub-orbital flight and eliminate any zero/low-G issues there. Verse doing the first test on the ISS, then flying it back to earth for modification, then back to the ISS…..
If this produces truly viable parts at such an amazing speed, then I wonder if the technology will be available planetside some time soon? From what I can get from the diagram, it looks like it has the potential to be a lot more robust than today’s resin printers, too. That could be interesting.
The “works in space” angle is interesting, but it would seem to me to have much more immediate and widespread potential value on the ground.
Or maybe I’m misunderstanding something fundamental. Who knows?
It’s got the same idea as radiation therapy, where you have a radiation source that is orbiting the patient and moving around constantly. The radiation sweeps across the healthy tissue quickly, while the tumor at the focal point is receiving it all the time, so the healthy tissue gets less radiation than the tumor. The tumor dies while the healthy tissue survives.
Here the same principle is used by rotating the resin, so the parts that are supposed to cure hard are getting more UV exposure than the parts that aren’t supposed to cure. For that to happen, you need a fairly stiff resin that you can actually rotate without mixing it. It should be like jello or ballistics gel in consistency, so it won’t wobble around too much as you spin it. As such, it should be perfectly viable on the ground as well, and being so it shouldn’t matter if there is gravity or not, because the resin is supposed to keep in shape by its own.
>If this produces truly viable parts at such an amazing speed, then I wonder if the technology will be available planetside some time soon?
It is available planetside already, like most 3d printing technologies it will sit in the 5 to 6 figure price range for 20 years until the relevant patents expire and the consumer market gets flooded with hobbyist machines.
Its hard to say if this technique will ever scale up to something significant though. The Readily3d Tomolite only manages 6mm diameter x 12.5mm height. The Xolo Xube does a massive, by comparison, 50 x 70 x 90 mm.
So, does it have Berkeley style open source?
