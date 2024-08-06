In the late 1800s, the stereograph — sometimes incorrectly called a stereopticon — was a big craze. You’d view two side-by-side images through some lenses and see a three-dimensional image. This, of course, later would morph into View-Masters and, eventually, virtual reality headsets. But if you have an old stereograph, where do you get new images for it? If you are [Engineers Need Art], you write a program to convert MPO files (a common 3D image format) to printable stereograms. Interestingly, he used AI to assist in the project and has observations about where it helped and where it didn’t.
The post goes into a lot of detail about how the author experimented with 3D imaging for many years. However, it eventually discusses a MacOS application built with the help of an AI chatbot.
There are a number of subtle issues involved with creating a viewer, and those are — unsurprisingly — the parts where AI needs the most help. You can find the source code for the application on GitHub.
Honestly, this made us think of building some 3D camera gear or even adapting the program to a VR headset. On the other hand, reading glasses can make a cheap stereoscope. While not pretty, they are more comfortable than cross-eyed viewing.
5 thoughts on “Old Time Stereographs Get New Photos”
I guess I should someday post on my gizmo: Two EOS-M’s and adapted 28mm FDn lenses running MagicLantern with audio-triggering turned on and a button bridging the mic power contact for both to the output contacts. Bolt both into a stereo bracket through the tripod mounts and it becomes a way to take 2 high-quality pictures with inter-pupil separation and the same timing and direction.
Yes, you should!
Am impressed – cross-eyed viewing works for the image within the HaD article image!
They weren’t any form of craze in “the late 1800s”, let alone a big craze. The stereoscope was invented in 1838 by Wheatstone, and more famously 5 years later he improved and popularised the bridge that bears his name.
Perhaps you meant late 19th century? The popularity of commercial stereoscopic photos continued for several decades, with WW1, Italy, and the Holy Land being popular subjects.
Amateur stereoscopic photography is reinvented periodically. For example it was big in the 1950s, with averts starring a couple of US Presidents, Reagan and Eisenhower.
All my photos between 1985 and the end of slide film were stereoscope, taken on a Stereo Realist and a Zeiss Ikon Contaflex.
For amusement only, I’ve just bought ~250 rather gory stereoscopic photographs: dissections of the human body, accompanied by surgical descriptions of the main features.
I have that FujiFilm 3d camera! I love these old stereograms. Or anything to do with 3d, honestly.
