Demonstrating The Photoelectric Effect Using Neon Lamps

Neon lamps are fun to play with. These old-school indicators were once heavily utilized in many types of equipment for indication purposes but now seem largely relegated to mains voltage indication duties. Here’s a fun video by [Ashish Derhgaen], discussing the photoelectric effect of neon lamps with some simple demonstrations.
[Ashish] demonstrates the well-known photoelectric effect by triggering a sub-biased neon lamp with visible light from an LED. Neon bulbs work on the principle of voltage-induced ionization, creating a visible glowing plasma. If the applied voltage is high enough, around 60 to 80 V, electrons get knocked off the neutral neon atoms. The now free electrons, roaming around highly energized, will eventually come across a neon ion (missing an electron) and recombine to make it neutral again.
The results are a lower total energy state, and the difference in energy is resolved by the emission of a photon of light, which, in the case of neon, is a dull reddish-orange. Nothing unusual there. However, nothing will happen if the applied voltage bias is just below this device-specific threshold. There’s not enough energy to strip electrons.
Apply an external light source, and this threshold can be exceeded. The photons from the LED are just energetic enough to strip a small number of electrons from the surface of the electrodes, and this causes a cascade, or avalanche effect, lighting up the plasma and turning on the neon lamp. Take away the external light source, and it dies down and goes dark.
The video also shows an interesting effect due to the wavelength of applied light. The photon energy needed to release an electron depends on the atom it strikes. Neon bulbs have all manner of electrode materials. [Ashish] shows that a particular neon lamp can be excited to emit a specific wavelength corresponding to a certain energy level. With some materials science work, this can then be used to ascertain what the electrode material is. Finally, the video shows some simple astable and relaxation oscillators initiated by light, making us wonder if one neon bulb could activate some neighboring bulbs and create a neat wave propagation effect for some electrode material and bias levels? You can see in the video that when the spectrum thrown from the prism is passed over the bulb, it illuminates in the orange section. So this could work. If you know, then do let us know with some examples.
Neon light hacks are plentiful around here. Neon lamps have many other uses beyond indication, even detecting sound. Of course, they look nice, but driving them is a hassle. Why not just fake the look with modern tech?
8 thoughts on “Demonstrating The Photoelectric Effect Using Neon Lamps”
This is basicaly a geiger “counter” :-) It will probably detect ionizing radiation. But it gets more practical if you wrap it in tin foil (or some similar material that blocks light to prevent discharge being initiated by light, leaving ionizing radiation as only option to cause discharge)
Older devices with neon indicators often had ignition issues as they aged, and many went through , or persisted, in a state where the lamp would only ignite if there was sufficient light in the environment.
I had several power strip switches go there, and a neon wall light switch do it. The light switch was OK when you shut the lights off – the neon lamp ignited (and you could them find the switch in the dark) as most lights didn’t immediately go dark (Incandescent and fluorescent at the time).
But try to find the switch after a power failure….
I have an old power strip with a neon lamp in the rocker switch. It doesn’t ignite, but a flashlight will cause it to do so. At least it used to because I just tried it and it now only flickers WHILE the flashlight is being used to illuminate it.
That might explain why my old kitchen fluorescent bulb has nyctophobia. They come on right away during the daylight but at night, they often take a few minutes to work. If I shine the flashlight toward the end with the starter, it comes on.
I’ve been meaning to replace that light fixture, it is over 50 years old.
“Take away the external light source, and it dies down and goes dark.”
No, it doesn’t, as shown in the video.
Literal text from the video: “Once the lamp is on, it remains lit, because neon lamps have a much lower turnoff voltage”
Very much a basic latching memory bit. Always cool to see what we can do with older tech.
I have a switch in my kitchen where the neon has aged so that it doesn’t light.
But it will light if you touch the plastic filter that covers it so it’s not just the photoelectric effect, it must be picking up hum.
What, no mention of the radioactive elements included in neon lamps (and old fluorescent lamp starters)?
Ionizing radiation from minute amounts of Promethium-147 and Krypton-85 (and others) included in the “good” neon lamps promote ionization of the gas to ignite the lamp, even in the absence of external light.
However, 147Pm has a half life of just 2.6 years, so old neon lamps struggle to start in the dark. 85Kr’s half life is 11 years, so is a bit better.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)