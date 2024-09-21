Against Elitism

A while back we got an anonymous complaint that Hackaday was “elitist”, and that got me thinking. We do write up the hacks that we find the coolest, and that could lead to a preponderance of gonzo projects, or a feeling that something “isn’t good enough for Hackaday”. But I really want to push back against that notion, because I believe it’s just plain wrong.
One of the most important jobs of a Hackaday writer is to find the best parts of a project and bring that to the fore, and I’d like to show you what I mean by example. Take this post from two weeks ago that was nominally about rescuing a broken beloved keyboard by replacing its brain with a modern microcontroller. On its surface, this should be easy – figure out the matrix pinout and wire it up. Flash in a keyboard firmware and you’re done.
Of course we all love a good hardware-rescue story, and other owners of busted Sculpt keyboards will be happy to see it. But there’s something here for the rest of us too! To figure out the keyboard matrix, it would take a lot of probing at a flat-flex cable, so [TechBeret] made a sweet breakout board that pulled all the signals off of the flat-flex and terminated them in nicely labelled wires. Let this be your reminder that making a test rig / jig can make these kind of complicated problems simpler.
Once the pinout was figured out, and a working prototype made, it was time to order a neat PCB and box it up. The other great trick was the use of 3D-printed mockups of the PCBs to make sure that they fit inside the case, the holes were all in the right places, and that the flat-flex lay flat. With how easily PCB design software will spit out a 3D model these days, you absolutely should take the ten minutes to verify the physical layout of each revision before sending out your Gerbers.
So was this a 1337 hack? Maybe not. But was it worth reading for these two sweet tidbits, regardless of whether you’re doing a keyboard hack? Absolutely! And that’s exactly the kind of opportunity that elitists shut themselves off from, and it’s the negative aspect of elitism what we try to fight against here at Hackaday.
only n00b like me search for 1337 in 5min only to find its just elitist lang
please share the source of the comment so we can realize the situation without bias. Thank you so much.
“Elite” is a meaningless accusation to make, unless you also define what is meant by “elite”. Humpty Dumpty quotes about “glory” are relevant :)
So, if X is the opposite of elite, is it good to be X?
If elite=intelligent+interesting, I hope hackaday stays away from being “stupid+boring”.
I had to look up elitism just now in order to make sure I knew what the article was talking about.
Just yesterday got through a long argument with someone about “enablers”: people who know something is wrong but don’t speak up about it.
There’s lots and lots of labels that can be applied, usually by people who think they know how to run your life better than you, and they use the labels as a matter of control.
We don’t really fight back against the labels. Most people, when labelled as “elite”, would say “well, maybe I’m being a little arrogant, I could probably be a better person by having some more humility”, and voila the label has worked. Someone got you to toe their particular line.
And you’ll never hear from them again because they’re off pointing and labeling others.
If you want to do this properly, base the label around something that has material value that can be measured. For HAD that measure might be daily visitors, or advertising dollars, or number of comments.
So will being less elitist reduce or increase that value? Will more people look at the site if Elliot implements a policy of less elitism? Would more elitism be better? A month-long A/B test of policies would give you the answer.
Anyone can make up a label and throw it at someone. In my field, that’s called “measuring without a baseline for comparison”. It’s easy to say something is X when comparing it to nothing.
Are we elitist? Compared to what?
And is that bad, or good?
Amen. It is generally the stupid…sorry (did I say that?), lazy, that utters such trash as “you’re elitist” (which is actually a compliment). I’m happy for HaD to stay elitist.
The crowd that is too lazy to try and figure out “how” things work, should not be on HaD to begin with. It is way out of their league. If you want to learn (like in, get somewhere in life), than HaD is the place to be.
It’s inevitable, afterall there’s a fixed amount of content HaD can produce let alone show to visitors. If there were 100s of posts a day most of them would go unseen which isn’t too useful for something like HaD.
That means as the scene gets bigger, or HaD gets better at finding content/more tips are submitted the cream of the crop gets creamier so to speak.
I certainly can say in my lifetime the median sophistication of the HaDs on hack have gotten more and more fancy.
Still there seems to be the odd good ol’ hack so I don’t think there is too much to complain about.
The biggest form of elitism I see on HaD are the types who chime in when they dont think a post is HaD worthy. Hacking is colloquially borrowed and thus covers more than just computing these days. Is pizza a sandwich? No, but sandwich fans would likely enjoy pizza content.
Depends on how you define “elitist” and every individual article.
Over the years I’ve complained a few times that an article used too many obscure acronyms or specific terms (without linking the words themselves to Wikipedia articles or something). One could argue that I was complaining about HaD being too elitist in those cases.
But HaD is not a teaching platform, it’s not here to teach the basics (of math, physics, chemistry, ….) and if it so happens there’s an article about something completely new to you it would be nice to get a link to sth. akin to an introductory course but it’s not a requirement.
Regarding the used example article.
I only took a cursory glance at it because as soon as I saw what amounts to a 3D printed 2D printout of the board I knew the interesting aspect of the article was stupid.
Just print it out on paper. Testing if something will fit before ordering the real thing is good but in this case it was just someone else seeing every problem as an opportunity to nonsensically waste 3D printing because “when you’ve got a hammer every problem is a nail”…
At least that’s how I see it and it makes this counter elitims argument bad because using a 3D print instead of just printing a piece of paper is kinda elitist.
Okay, maybe they didn’t have any normal paper printer but only a 3D printer so it would kinda make sense but that makes the HaD article about “abusing a 3D printer because someone didn’t have a paper printer” even more wired…
I prefer my elite status. It means I can read Hackaday articles and understand them. Or a newspaper, or a book, or a bus timetable.
Anonymous to me means no backbone and/or facts to backup their statement.
An elitist can be someone at his/her best in some skill or perhaps the attitude of some ivy league school graduates. (Notice I said ‘some’.) However, I fail to see how the label ‘elitist ‘ can be applied to Hackaday.
Hackaday.com covers a broad spectrum of topics and not all have the same interest to everyone. The importance of each article will vary depending on the background and education of each reader. I don’t read all that you write (and I suspect that others do the same) but that does not mean that I want you to change your content. If an article triggers an idea on how to hack/modify/improve/understand or invent something, then you have provided an excellent service those that read your articles.
Keep up the excellent work.
Anonymous needs to get a life.
If I need to labeled because I am better educated than 90% of the planet, so be it.
As the Bard wrote:”. I will not choose what many men desire, Because I will not jump with common spirits, And rank me with the barbarous multitudes”
That is so true and so sad. These days, just being able to think for yourself is enough to get labeled and be an outcast
I love what you do, my only note is that I personally would prefer fewer videos; but hey, if an article’s not for me or you, I mostly skip it and move on. Keep up the good work, and a spectrum of skill and techniques on display is a great thing in my book.
I do not understand 99.9% of what curiousMarc and TubeTime and Righto.com are doing. But it doesn’t make enjoy it any less. If anything I’m getting a bit of second-hand education in physics and electronics engineering. And it’s spurred me to educate myself a bit more about all the logic (rtl,dtl,ttl,pmos,nmos,cmos) and how designers have to alter things drastically based on their behaviors. And that’s just the HaD on electronics. There’s still a large number of mechanical engineering, automotive, and a ton of other things that goes on here. So here’s to being outta my depth and people sharing their things with me, using whatever means at their disposal (note some videos are in foreign languages, but that’s never stopped me watching some of the Russian mechanical engineering things). Vive le Hackaday!
