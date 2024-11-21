Hydrogen! It’s a highly flammable gas that seems way too cool to be easy to come by. And yet, it’s actually trivial to make it out of water if you know how. [Maciej Nowak] has shown us how to do just that with his latest build.
The project in question is a simple hydrogen generator that relies on the electrolysis of water. Long story short, run a current through water and you can split H2O molecules up and make H2 and O2 molecules instead. From water, you get both hydrogen to burn and the oxygen to burn it in! Even better, when you do burn the hydrogen, it combines with the oxygen to make water again! It’s all too perfect.
This particular hydrogen generator uses a series of acrylic tanks. Each is fitted with electrodes assembled from threaded rods to pass current through water. The tops of the tanks have barbed fittings which allow the gas produced to be plumbed off to another storage vessel for later use. The video shows us the construction of the generator, but we also get to see it in action—both in terms of generating gas from the water, and that gas later being used in some fun combustion experiments.
Pedants will point out this isn’t really just a hydrogen generator, because it’s generating oxygen too. Either way, it’s still cool. We’ve featured a few similar builds before as well.
3 thoughts on “Simple Hydrogen Generator Makes Bubbles And Looks Cool”
Just be aware that if you don’t separate out the hydrogen and oxygen, what you get is a stoichiometrically ideal explosive mixture of the two gases, and it’s hugely dangerous. Pure hydrogen is pretty safe. This stuff is absolutely not and the slightest spark will set it off.
(Not saying it isn’t useful, though. Wikipedia says an oxihydrogen blowpipe will melt firebrick. Preferably at a safe distance…)
It’s also fun. I’ve restored vintage motorcycle tanks that had rust on the inside. Warm water with sodium carbonate, put a clean steel rod in it with a 3D printed cap with a vent hole. Attach one end of the power supply to the tank, another to the rod and let it rip. Used a 24V/5A power supply. To make sure it worked I used a lighter. When it works, oh boy does it make epic bangs.
And yes, oxyhydrogen was the first welding gas, but no one uses that. This just makes explosive gas which is fun.
Now make an engine run off of it and make the waterengine conspiracy crowd go crazy.
