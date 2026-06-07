It’s well known that the difference in executable size between a compiled binary and one hand-written in optimized assembler will be significant. The compiler brings in all manner of boilerplate whether it needs all of it or not, which is responsible for the extra space. [Weineng] has fallen down the rabbit hole of trying to make the smallest possible gcc-compiled C executable, and the resulting write-up is a fascinating read.
Surprisingly the smallest C program isn’t “Hello World”, but one which simply does nothing but return 0. This results in a binary weighing in at a surprisingly large 15,816 bytes — something which surely could be improved. There follows a set of clever compiler flags and bits of code manipulation to remove some debugging information, and strip out unnecessary stuff executed before void main().
At 13,632 bytes it’s still a little on the chunky side, so it’s time to examine what libraries it brings in. More compiler flags get it down to 8,704 bytes. Removing a code comment section and error handling with more flags takes it to 4,320 bytes. Then there’s code which dictates how memory is allocated, which brings it down to 400 bytes. That’s an impressive reduction!
Reading this as hardware people we maybe don’t have the elite knowledge of compiler flags it takes to manage something like this. But we’ve all at times had to reduce the size of a bit of software, so we’re sure some of the techniques used are going to be interesting to quite a few readers.
After all, even hardware people need to trim the fat at times.
15 thoughts on “How Small Can You Make A C Executable?”
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I think you missed the main part where it states “gcc-compiled C executable”
But it does show that a program doing something similar can be 7 bytes instead of more than 2000 times as large.
Although if I must beleive Gemini, this prints “a” instead of returning 0.
Indeed, 61. The a was intentional.
But that was the point. It’s amazing how much bloat compliers can introduce into even the simplest of programs.
That being said, those seven bytes were intended to be run as a DOS com file. It doesn’t take many more bytes to make it an exe.
Interacting with modern operating systems, especially when there’s a GUI like windows as an example, can require quite a few hoops to jump through to even set things up for the bare minimum.
No doubt if something like windows was written from the ground up, in bare metal asm, it would be substantially smaller and faster.
I guess that’s one of the hopes for using AI during the programming process. Although personally I’m not convinced the drawbacks outweigh the benefits overall.
“No doubt if something like windows was written from the ground up, in bare metal asm, it would be substantially smaller and faster.”
not at all. Windows is slow and bloated because of complexity. ASM is the worst possible language for managing complextiy.
All of the bloat in this do-nothing program are downstream of attempts to manage complexity. If you’re not trying to do something complex, they are all wasted. But if you are trying to do something complex, they pay off in spades.
Windows is slow because microsoft’s corporate culture is systematically bad at handling complexity.
For CP/M, an even shorter one would be C9. But probably no C compiler would produce that.
Importantly, this is about compiling to the smallest a.out (old fashioned linux style) executable. I assume this was chosen because the ELF (modern linux style executable) header is slightly larger and ELF is somewhat more complex. Either way, you’re dealing with
The article now has a link to a reddit post from someone who managed to get it down to 84 bytes, with (I think) 32 bytes required to be devoted to the header. truly impressive.. although using inline assembly in your C program feels a bit like cheating…
You could presumably go even smaller if you were targeting something without a header; presumably this includes most microcontrollers, but also classic MS-DOS (or CP/M), which have an executable format (“.com”) which has no header at all.
also…
I’m not usually one to critique hyperbole or complain about something that might be intended as sarcasm.. but surely nobody is surprised by that a binary that contains the text “Hello World” and the machine code to display that text is not the smallest one a compiler can generate.
my inability to complete a sentence before hitting post?
meant to say that either way, you’re dealing with the need to create a valid header in addition to program code.
I used to have a demo program (I must have it somewhere, just can’t find it) that displays a starburst, with an overlaid blown-up text from a command line argument and plays a midi version of Bronski Beat’s Smalltown Boy, all in under 2200 bytes, which was amazing to me at the time.
This is mildly off topic, but fun to note. On ye olde IBM 360, the smallest program was the IEFBR14 utility. It consisted of two instructions and weighed in at exactly 4 bytes: 1B FF 07 FE. It sets a condition code of 0 and returns. Commonly used in JCL decks where all of the action for a job step happened in the JCL cards preceding the EXEC IEFBR14 card.
I challenge you to read the source code of GNU coreutils’ “true”.
which is 67428 bytes on my system!
When the program’s name is longer than it’s binary. Neat factoid. Thanks.
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When you just make an empty ‘main’ program you’re ignoring the loader and setup code (the module often known as ‘crt0,asm’ that calls the function ‘main’. If you’re a ‘C’ programmer then you’ll know the difference between something that’s compiled for a OS environment and something that’s, well, just compiled (for example, as part of a bare metal embedded program). A ‘C’ programmer will understand implicitly all the setups, libraries and segment usage. To them assembly usage — or, more likely, non-usage — is a matter of convenience and choice.
(Incidentally, this extends to C++ as well.)
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