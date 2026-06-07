How Small Can You Make A C Executable?

It’s well known that the difference in executable size between a compiled binary and one hand-written in optimized assembler will be significant. The compiler brings in all manner of boilerplate whether it needs all of it or not, which is responsible for the extra space. [Weineng] has fallen down the rabbit hole of trying to make the smallest possible gcc-compiled C executable, and the resulting write-up is a fascinating read.

Surprisingly the smallest C program isn’t “Hello World”, but one which simply does nothing but return 0. This results in a binary weighing in at a surprisingly large 15,816 bytes — something which surely could be improved. There follows a set of clever compiler flags and bits of code manipulation to remove some debugging information, and strip out unnecessary stuff executed before void main().

At 13,632 bytes it’s still a little on the chunky side, so it’s time to examine what libraries it brings in. More compiler flags get it down to 8,704 bytes. Removing a code comment section and error handling with more flags takes it to 4,320 bytes. Then there’s code which dictates how memory is allocated, which brings it down to 400 bytes. That’s an impressive reduction!

Reading this as hardware people we maybe don’t have the elite knowledge of compiler flags it takes to manage something like this. But we’ve all at times had to reduce the size of a bit of software, so we’re sure some of the techniques used are going to be interesting to quite a few readers.

After all, even hardware people need to trim the fat at times.