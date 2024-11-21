There’s Now A Wiki For Hacking Redbox Machines

With the rapidly evolving situation surrounding the Redbox vending machines still out in the wild, it’s about time somebody put together a Wiki to keep it all straight.

The unredbox wiki has information on the various different hardware revisions that Redbox put out into the wild, from the regular outdoor machines to the weird indoor blue variant. The site also has breakdowns on individual components. For example, it covers the computers inside the machines, built by Dell, Lenovo, and Premio, and bits and pieces like the DVD carousel and the modems used inside.

Basically, if you’re working with these machines and you don’t have a manual, this resource could help you out. As could the neat video below that shows the internals of a Redbox machine during the reloading process.

Whatever you do, though, don’t steal the kiosks. There’s folks handling that already, you’re not allowed to just walk up and haul them away. Check out our earlier coverage of people that are still out there renting from these machines, too.