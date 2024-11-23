Forget Pixel Art: Try Subpixels

[Japhy Riddle] was tired of creating pixel art. He went to subpixel art. The idea is that since each color pixel is composed of three subpixels, your display is actually three times as dense as you think it is. As long as you don’t care about the colors, of course.

Is it practical? No, although it is related to the Bayer filter algorithm and font antialiasing. You can also use subpixel manipulation to hide messages in plain sight.

[Japhy] shows how it all works using Photoshop, but you could do the same steps with anything that can do advanced image manipulation. Of course, you are assuming the subpixel mask is identical is for any given device, but apparently, they are mostly the same these days. You could modify the process to account for different masks.

Of course, since the subpixels are smaller, scaling has to change. In the end, you get a strange-looking image made up of tiny dots. Strange? Yes. Surreal? You bet. Useful? Well, tell us why you did it in the comments!

Pixel art isn’t just for CRTs. However, subpixel art assumes that the pixels can be divided up, which is not always the case.