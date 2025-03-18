Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Cheesy Keyboard

Let’s just kick things off in style with the fabulously brutalist Bayleaf wireless split from [StunningBreadfruit30], shall we? Be sure to check out the wonderful build log/information site as well for the full details.

Here’s the gist: this sexy split grid of beautiful multi-jet fusion (MJF) keycaps sits on top of Kailh PG1316S switches. The CNC-machined aluminium enclosure hides nice!nano boards with a sweet little dip in each one that really pull the keyboard together.

For the first serious custom build, [StunningBreadfruit30] wanted a polished look and finish, and to that I say wow, yes; good job, and nod enthusiastically as I’m sure you are. Believe it or not, [StunningBreadfruit30] came into this with no CAD skills at all. But it was an amazing learning experience overall, and an even better version is in the works.

I didn’t read the things. Is it open-source? It’s not, at least not at this time. But before you get too-too excited, remember that it cost $400 to build, and that doesn’t even count shipping or the tools that this project necessitated purchasing. However, [StunningBreadfruit30] says that it may be for sale in the future, although the design will have an improved sound profile and ergonomics. There’s actually a laundry list of ideas for the next iteration.

Apiaster Aims to Be the Beginner’s Endgame

That’s right — [Saixos]’ adjustable 50-key Apiaster is designed to be endgame right from the start, whether you’re just getting into the ergo side of the hobby, or are already deep in and are just now finding out about this keyboard. Sorry about that!

So, it’s adjustable? Yes, in more ways than one. It can utilize either a single RP2040 Zero, or else one or multiple XIAO BLEs. The thumb cluster snaps off and can be moved wherever you like.

And [Saixos] didn’t stop there. In the magnificent repo, there’s a Python-generated case that’s highly customizable, plus MX and Choc versions of the PCB. Finally, Apiaster can use either LiPo batteries or a coin cell.

The other main crux of the biscuit here is price, and the Apiaster can be built for about $37 total minus shipping/customs/tariffs and/or tooling. That’s pretty darn good, especially if this really becomes your endgame.

The Centerfold: A ’90s Kid Works Here

After using a Durgod Taurus K320 rectangle for a number of years, [nismology5] decided to lean into ergo and acquired a Keychron Q8 with a knob and the Alice layout after falling in love with the look of GMK Panels keycaps and the Alice herself.

Perhaps the biggest change is going from clacky blues on the Taurus to silent and slinky reds. Who knows why such a drastic change, but [nismology5] is digging the smoothness and quietude underneath those GMK Panels clones from Ali.

Now, let’s talk about that sweet trackball. It’s a Clearly Superior Technologies (CST) KidTRAC with a pool ball swapped in. They are discontinued, sadly, but at least one was available as NOS on eBay. Not to worry — they are being produced by another company out of the UK and come in that sweet UNO Draw 4 Wild drip.

Historical Clackers: the Fox was Quite Fetching

The lovely Fox was named not for its primary inventor Glenn J. Barrett, but instead for company president William R. Fox. Although this may seem unfair, the Fox is a pretty great name for a good-looking typewriter.

This nineteenth-century Fox appeared in 1898, shortly after it was patented and had a number of nice features, like a notably light touch. The carriage can be removed easily for cleaning and maintenance. And the machine had a “speed escapement”, which affects the carriage advancement timing. It could be set to advance either when a typebar returns to rest, or as soon as the typebar starts off for the platen.

The first Foxes were understroke machines, which is another term for blind writer, meaning that one must lift something out of the way to see what one had written as the typebars strike the platen from underneath. In the case of the Fox, one need only turn the platen slightly.

Frontstroke or ‘visible’ typewriters were coming into vogue already, so the company introduced a frontstroke machine in 1906. It had many of the same features as the blind-writing Foxen, such as the dual-speed escapement. A one- or two-color ribbon could be used, and the machine could be set to oscillate the ribbon so as not to waste the entire bottom half as most typewriters did. I’d like to see it set to oscillate with a two-color ribbon, that’s for sure!

To capitalize on the portable craze, they built the so-called “Baby Fox” in 1917. Corona found the resemblance to their own portables quite striking and successfully sued Fox. The company went out of business in 1921, possibly because of this litigation. Ah, well.

Finally, a Keyboard for Mice

Much like the fuzzy-bezeled cat keyboard from a few Keebins ago, [RobertLobLaw2]’s keyboard isn’t quite as cheesy as may first appear. For one thing, most of the legends are in this Swiss cheese-inspired font that’s a little bit hard to read, so you’d better have your QWERTY straight.

Probably the best thing about these delicious-looking 3D-printed keycaps are the cheese knife Backspace, Enter, and right Shift along with the novelties like the mousy Esc. Underneath all that fromage is a Keychron V6 Max with unknown switches.

[RobertLobLaw2] explains that cheese and keyboards have more in common than you think, as both hobbies use ‘pretentious adjectives to describe the sensory experience (of the hobby)’. Boy, if that isn’t the thocking truth. Should you require such a charcuter-key board for yourself, the files are freely available.

