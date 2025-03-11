Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Batwing Typewriter

[Alex] of YouTube channel [EastMakes] wrote into tell me about his fantastic QWERTY ‘hexpansion’ board for the 2024 EMF Tildagon badge, and [Alex], I’m super glad you did. The system works!

Let’s back up a bit. Essentially, the idea is to have a badge that can be used beyond a single camp, with the creation of expansion boards being the other main attraction. Our own [Jenny List] covered the badge in detail back in June 2024 when she got her hands on one.

[Alex] started by importing the Tildagon into Fusion360 and designing a way for the keyboard to attach to it physically. He then modeled the keyboard after the Blackberry types that can be found on Ali using the official EMF buttons established in earlier badges.

This QWERTY hexpansion is based on the RP2040, which is soldered around back and visible through the 3D-printed backplate. In order for the 90°-oriented board to align with the… not-90° connector, [Alex] built a little meander into the PCB.

The default OS on the Tildagon doesn’t know natively what to do with the serial messages from the keyboard, so [Alex] wrote an application that reads them in and decodes them. Be sure to check out the build and walk-through video after the break.

More, Children, Is Just a Slot Away

[New-Concentrate6308] is cooking up something new in the form of a 50% keyboard with a cartridge slot! The custom layout has been dubbed Esul, and has the Esc to the left of Tab, among other other interesting features.

Inspired by [mujimanic]’s giga 40, the cartridges add modules to the keyboard. If you want a screen, just slot one in. You could also up the RGB, or add something useful like a knob, or even some more keys.

You may have noticed the lack of an up arrow key. It’s there, it’s just a tap away on the right Shift, which if you hold it down, becomes Shift.

This thing is not going to be for everyone, but that’s not the point. (Is it ever?) The point is that [New-Concentrate6308] wanted a fun keyboard project and found it in spades. Plus, it looks fantastic.

The Centerfold: At the Corner of Practical and Paradise

Do I really need to say anything here? Can we all just enjoy the beauty of Switzerland for a moment?

[jamesvyn] recently switched from two monitors to a wide boi and is loving every minute of it. I particularly like the base — something about that shape is quite pleasing.

I bet it was difficult to find a wallpaper that does the view any justice. I have almost no details here, but I can tell you that the pager-looking thing near the mouse is a Pomodoro timer. And that’s an interesting wrist rest block-thing. Not sure I could use that for an extended period of time. Could you?

Do you rock a sweet set of peripherals on a screamin’ desk pad? Send me a picture along with your handle and all the gory details, and you could be featured here!

Historical Clackers: the Oliver

Today, we can not only see what we type as we type it, we can do things like correct entire words with a simple key combination (Ctrl + Backspace).

In the late 1800s, though, seeing what you were typing as well as we do now was a pipe dream until the Oliver typewriter came along. It is thought that inventor Rev. Thomas Oliver sought to create a machine that would make his sermons more legible.

Oliver typewriters were quite distinct with their three-row keyboards and so-called ‘batwing’ typebar arrangement. This style, wherein the typebars struck the platen downward instead of upward made it a partially visible typewriter. Since it would be years until fully visible Underwoods and Royals came along, this made the Oliver quite the sought-after machine.

Unfortunately, this three-row design did not stay in vogue. As the four-row, single-Shift layout became standard, the writing was on the wall for the Oliver. Adding a fourth row of keys would have meant even taller batwings and an even heavier machine.

Some Oliver models were re-badged for foreign markets and carried names such as Courier, Stolzenberg, Jwic, Fiver, and Revilo. Stateside, the No. 2 was rebranded by Sears & Roebuck as the Woodstock.

Finally, the Clicks Keyboard Case Comes to Android

Do you miss your Blackberry or Sidekick? I miss my Palm Centro’s bubble-poppy keyboard, and I’d love to have a Sidekick or something comparable today. Or like, anything with a keyboard.

If you don’t mind having an even bigger phone, then the dream is alive in the form of the Clicks keyboard case, which has finally made its way to Android phones beginning with the the Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

The Android Clicks cases will be even better than those created for the iPhone, with upgrades like larger, backlit, domed metal keys, a flexible TPU shell, and a felt lining to protect the phone. Also, there will be Qi wireless charging right through the case, which will accept magnetic accessories as well.

While cases for the Pixel 9s are available for pre-order at $99, there is also the option to reserve Clicks for the 2024 Motorola razr as well as the Samsung Galaxy S25. Check out the overview video if you want to know more, and you can also see it in action on the aforementioned phones.

Or — hear me out — we could just get devices with physical keyboards again. There’s obviously a demand. Your move, manufacturers.

Got a hot tip that has like, anything to do with keyboards? Help me out by sending in a link or two. Don’t want all the Hackaday scribes to see it? Feel free to email me directly.