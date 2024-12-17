If you’re new to the world of circular math, you might be content with referring to pi as 3.14. If you’re getting a little more busy with geometry, science, or engineering, you might have tacked on a few extra decimal places in your usual calculations. But what about the big dogs? How many decimal places do NASA use?
Thankfully, the US space agency has been kind enough to answer that question. For the highest precision calculations, which are used for interplanetary navigation, NASA uses 3.141592653589793 — that’s fifteen decimal places.
The reason why is quite simple, going into any greater precision is unnecessary. The article demonstrates this by calculating the circumference of a circle with a radius equal to the distance between Earth and our most distant spacecraft, Voyager 1. Using the formula C=2pir with fifteen decimal places of pi, you’d only be off on the true circumference of the circle by a centimeter or so. On solar scales, there’s no need to go further.
Ultimately, though, you can calculate pi to a much greater precision. We’ve seen it done to 10 trillion digits, an effort which flirts with the latest Marvel movies for the title of pure irrelevance. If you’ve done it better or faster, don’t hesitate to let us know!
8 thoughts on “Why NASA Only Needs Pi To So Many Decimal Places”
sounds about like what fits in a 64-bit float (double in most compilers). you can always catch the nan exception and perform the calculation with fixed point math if neccisary.
That’s exactly what it is – as in, if you add decimals, the double value won’t change. The “off by a centimeter on the scale of the Solar System” is just a friendly description of what double precision provides.
Of course, the funny part is that you shouldn’t be specifying pi in decimal digits anywhere, it should be specified in the format being used.
http://mimirgames.com/articles/programming/digits-of-pi-needed-for-floating-point-numbers/
and you definitely shouldn’t be using Doom’s version
When I was studying numerical meteorology, I know that if I used double-precision Pi in my numerical models I’d induce enough gravity waves in a forecast to predict a snowstorm, in Florida, in July.
Please post details.
Sounds about right for meteorology models
I like how much precision you get with the first 3 odd digits doubled up… 355/113 is good to about 8 decimal points.
I wonder what is the highest precision you can get using binary numbers and only bit shifts for division 🤔
I did this for atan2, was building an autopilot a long time ago. https://www.f3.to/portfolio/math/fastatan2_integer.htm
