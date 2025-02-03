BLE Rain Gauge Sips Water And Batteries

It isn’t that hard to make an electronic rain gauge if you have a steady source of power or you don’t mind changing batteries often. But [Matthew Ford] offers a third option: a simple device with a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) module that can get a few years of a pair of AA batteries.

The approach has several advantages. Batteries make the device self-contained, and changing them infrequently is an obvious win. In addition, the BLE allows the device to be wireless and send data directly to an Android device. Thanks to a WH-SP-RG rain gauge, there’s not much to that part. The smart part is an nRF52832 module and some minor parts. The phone side uses an off-the-shelf Android app.

In a project like this, it is critical to have timers that really put the CPU to sleep. [Matthew] had to modify the Arduino libraries to allow the lp_timer objects to make it to an hour. Without the modifications, the timer can only reach 8.5 minutes. Sure, you could stack them, but that means taking a power hit multiple times an hour which would affect battery life.

Not the most complex project, but more complexity would mean lower battery life, so — as they say — less is more. We couldn’t help but think that with rechargeable batteries and a small solar panel, this could last a very long time.

LoRa, of course, is another choice. You can make 3D print a tipping bucket device, too.

5 thoughts on “BLE Rain Gauge Sips Water And Batteries

    1. You might find the Silabs EFR32’s more to your liking SDK-wise, and they have better power consumption figures to boot. They’ve basically held the crown for mcu power efficiency ever since they bought out Energy Micro.

    1. The answer is probably yes, at least for a little while. Supercaps tend to have a pretty high self discharge (compared to primary and rechargeable batteries) so most of the energy stored would probably be wasted rather than power the load when in darkness.

  3. I wonder if there could be a good self-powering setup. Like a little cup fills with water against some spring, when it overcomes it it spills and the spring powers a little rf pulse that you can count with a connected device to measure rainfall.

