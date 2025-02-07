Hackaday Podcast Episode 307: CNC Tattoos, The Big Chill In Space, And PCB Things

The answer is: Elliot Williams, Al Williams, and a dozen or so great hacks. The question? What do you get this week on the Hackaday podcast? This week’s hacks ran from smart ring hacking, to computerized tattoos. Keyboards, PCBs, and bicycles all make appearances, too.

Be sure to try to guess the “What’s that sound?” You could score a cool Hackaday Podcast T.

For the can’t miss this week, Hackaday talks about how to dispose of the body in outer space and when setting your ship’s clock involved watching a ball drop.

Download the MP3 tariff-free.

Episode 307 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: