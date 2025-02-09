Powerful Flashlight Gets Active Air Cooling

LEDs were once little more than weedy little indicators with low light output. Today, they’re absolute powerhouses, efficiently turning a flow of electrons into a searing beam of light. Despite their efficiency, they can still put out a fair whack of heat. Thus, if you’re building a powerful flashlight like [CrazyScience], you might wanna throw some active cooling on there just to keep things happy. Check out the video below.
The build will not be unfamiliar to any casual observer of the modern DIY flashlight scene. It uses a flatpack LED module of great brightness and a wad of 18650 lithium-ion cells to provide the juice to run it. The LED itself is mounted in a 3D-printed frame, which leaves its rear exposed, and a small PC fan is mounted for air cooling. It’s not the most optimized design, as airflow out of the fan is somewhat restricted by the 3D-printed housing, but it’s a lot better than simple passive cooling. It allows the torch to be more compact without requiring a huge heatsink to keep the LED at an acceptable temperature.
The final torch doesn’t have the most ergonomic form factor, but it does work. However, as a learning project for a new maker, it’s a start, and the learning value of building something functional can’t be understated. If your desire for flashlights swerves to the more powerful, we’ve covered those, too. Just be careful out there.
I’ve dealt a lot with these types of led’s and this is a horrible idea for nothing more than clickbait channel. These led’s on air alone last at most a month and it is far more common for them to fail much sooner than that with only air. at a minimum there needs to be a heatsink on them. Again horrible execution, horrible idea to tell people to do just horrible all the way around.
“The build will not be unfamiliar to any casual observer of the modern DIY flashlight scene”
Why do I feel that the author here themselves is not a part of that scene? Cause this is a horrible example of how to do it.
I thought hackaday was beyond the hot glue youtube diy clickbait stuff (you guys know the type if you’ve spent some time over there).
To do it right you actually use a heatsink. There’s not enough surface area on the back of one of those chips to air cool it directly. You need a hewtsink of some type. I’ve personally done this with a 100W COB module and an old gpu heatsink; works great. With an led like that at full power, your dumping almost half of its supply power into heat. It’s gotta go somewhere.
