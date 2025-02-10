Flip Flops Make Great Soft Switches

Mechanical switches are pretty easy to understand—the contacts touch, the current flows, and Bob is, presumably, your uncle. But what about soft switches? Well, they’re not that difficult to understand either, as explained by [EDN].

The traditional softswitch takes input from a momentary single-pole pushbutton and lets you press to toggle power on and off. This operation is easy to achieve with a simple flip-flop constructed with old-school logic to create a “bistable” circuit. That means it will happily remain stable in one of two states unless you do something to make it switch.

So far, so simple. However, you’ll need to consider that a simple mechanical pushbutton tends to have an issue with the contacts bouncing as they come into contact. If ignored, this would see your softswitch rapidly flicking on and off at times, which is no good at all. To avoid this, you simply need hook up an RC network to smooth out or “debounce” the button input.

Read the post for the full circuit dynamics, as well as how to make the system work with a touchpad instead of a pushbutton. It’s rare to construct such elements from raw logic these days, what with microcontrollers making everything so easy. Still, if you want or need to do it, the old techniques still work just fine! There’s more than one way to solve the problem, of course.