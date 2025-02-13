What The Well-Dressed Radio Hacker Is Wearing This Season

We’ve seen a lot of interest in Meshtastic, the license-free mesh network for small amounts of data over the airwaves. [Ham Radio Rookie] was disappointed with his Meshtastic node’s small and inefficient antennas. So he decided to make what we suspect is the world’s first Meshtastic necktie.

We assume the power is low enough that having it across your thorax is probably not terrible. Probably. The tie is a product of a Cricut, Faraday cloth, and tiny hardware (the Xiao ESP32S3 and the WIO SX1262 board). The biggest problem was the RF connector, which needed something smaller than the normal BNC connector.

Of course, ideally, you’d like to have a very tiny battery. We can handle tying the knot, but you might prefer using a clip-on. Besides, then you could clip it to anything handy, too.

The tie antenna is probably going to outperform the rubber duckies. Still, we don’t expect it to get super long range. If you press a USB battery into service, you might find the low power electronics keep letting the battery shut off. There is an easy fix for this, but it will up your power consumption.