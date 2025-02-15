Determining that a cable has a broken conductor is the easy part, but where exactly is the break? In a recent video, [Richard] over at the Learn Electronics Repair channel on YouTube gave two community-suggested methods a shake to track down a break in a proprietary charging cable. The first attempt was to run a mains power detector along the cable to find the spot, but he didn’t have much luck with that.
The second method involved using the capacitance of the wires, or specifically treating two wires in the cable as the electrodes of a capacitor. Since the broken conductor will be shorter, it will have less capacitance, with the ratio theoretically allowing for the location of the break in the wire to be determined.
In the charging cable a single conductor was busted, so its capacitance was compared from both sides of the break and compared to the capacitance of two intact conductors. The capacitance isn’t much, on the order of dozens to hundreds of picofarads, but it’s enough to make an educated guess of where the rough location is. In this particular case the break was determined to be near the proprietary plug, which ruled out a repair as the owner is a commercial rental shop of e-bikes.
To verify this capacitor method, [Richard] then did it again on a piece of mains wire with a deliberate cut to a conductor. This suggested that it’s not a super accurate technique as applied, but ‘good enough’. With a deeper understanding of the underlying physics it likely can be significantly more accurate, and it’s hardly the only way to find broken conductors, as commentators to the video rightly added.
Thanks to [Jim] for the tip.
7 thoughts on “How To Find Where A Wire In A Cable Is Broken”
Is it possible to do time domain reflectometry with a VNA? I’m genuinely not knowledgeable enough to be sure lol, maybe it wouldn’t work well on relatively short cables without a purpose built TDR
VNA is frequency domain so you’d need to do an inverse fourier calc so yes it would be possible. I think the industry approach is time domain reflection.
The NanaVNAsaver software does TDR out-of-the-box. Driving a standard NanoVNA you can get resolutions down to a couple of cm, and range to many tens of meters.
But if all you got is a capacitance meter, this is a fine hack.
Is it relatively user friendly? If so I’m going to buy one right now.
You know, many managed switches have a cable diagnostics, that should ball park where in the cable there’s a problem. I do not know how it works. But like one D-link manual says, the “deviation” is +-10 meters, so not very accurate.
One way to deal with this would be to just get rid of the cable (cut it from the connector as in this case it’s some weird sealed connector) and just put a new cable in and see if it was the cable and not the connector. Strip the connector enough. As he says in the video, it’s most likely where the cable meets the connector where the problem is. I didn’t watch the whole video FYI.
He was on the right lines with the first method, but he needed to 1) tie all the other wires to ground, otherwise capacitive coupling means that the other wires all pick up the signal and carry it past the break, and 2) stick a couple of MegaOhm resistor in line with the mains to avoid zapping himself by touching the wrong bit. The small bit of current that gets through is plenty to carry the 50Hz signal that his probe is picking up, just as it’s plenty to light up the neon indicators on those old fashioned, touch-the-end mains detector screwdriver. We use this method in my local repair cafe to find the break in power cables for vacuum cleaners that have been too roughly thrown around. It’s just as effective as the dedicated tools designed for network cables.
Repair cafe? I haven’t heard that term before. That sounds like the kind of cafe where I might actually enjoy hanging out.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)