Like so many of us, [aforsberg] found themselves fascinated with the WOPR computer from WarGames — something about all those blinking LEDs must speak to nerds on some subconscious level. But rather than admire the light show from afar, they decided to recreate it at a scale suitable for a 1U server rack.
So what goes into this WOPR display? In this case, the recipe simply calls for three MAX7219 dot matrix LED modules and a Raspberry Pi Pico, although you could swap that out for your favorite microcontroller if you wish. You should probably stick with something that at least runs MicroPython though, or else you won’t be able to use the included Python code to mimic the light patterns seen in the film.
What we like most about this project is how simple and inexpensive it is to recreate. There’s no custom PCB, and all the parts are mass produced enough that the economies of scale have made them comically cheap. Even at Amazon prices, you’re looking at around $50 USD in parts, and quite a bit less if you’ve got the patience to order everything through AliExpress.
Critics will note that, in its current state, this display just shows gibberish (admittedly stylish gibberish, but still). But as we’ve seen with similar projects, that’s simply a matter of software.
5 thoughts on “Add A Little WOPR To Your Server Rack”
Add a little more to your power bill.
FTFY, otherwise great article /s
Next I need a little IMSAI 8080 system. Maybe call up the WOPR with an acoustic coupler.
https://tenor.com/fr/view/airplane-ii-beeping-and-blinking-and-flashing-shatner-william-shatner-acting-gif-18112702
https://www.reddit.com/r/Ubiquiti/comments/1aoicwx/playing_snake_on_etherlighting_switch/?rdt=59966
When it’s not playing games it does have a really good practical purpose.
Nice addition, but it would be even better if these were blinkenlights! Perhaps it could be extended with some network connectivity communicating with a daemon running on every node in the network so that things like disk and network activity (perhaps of VMs?) can be displayed.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)