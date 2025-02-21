Retrotectacular: Ham Radio As It Was

We hear a lot about how ham radio isn’t what it used to be. But what was it like? Well, the ARRL’s film “The Ham’s Wide World” shows a snapshot of the radio hobby in the 1960s, which you can watch below. The narrator is no other than the famous ham [Arthur Godfrey] and also features fellow ham and U.S. Senator [Barry Goldwater]. But the real stars of the show are all the vintage gear: Heathkit, Swan, and a very oddly placed Drake.

The story starts with a QSO between a Mexican grocer and a U.S. teenager. But it quickly turns to a Field Day event. Since the film is from the ARRL, the terminology and explanations make sense. You’ll hear real Morse code and accurate ham lingo.

Is ham radio really different today? Truthfully, not so much. Hams still talk to people worldwide and set up mobile and portable stations. Sure, hams use different modes in addition to voice. There are many options that weren’t available to the hams of the 1960s, but many people still work with old gear and older modes and enjoy newer things like microwave communications, satellite work, and even merging radio with the Internet.

In a case of history repeating itself, there is an example of hams providing communications during a California wildfire. Hams still provide emergency communication in quite a few situations. It is hard to remember that before the advent of cell phones, a significant thing hams like [Barry Goldwater] did was to connect servicemen and scientists overseas to their families via a “phone patch.” Not much of that is happening today, of course, but you can still listen in to ham radio contacts that are partially over the Internet right in your web browser.