Make Ice Spheres In A Copper Press

7 Comments
A man in black glasses and a black t-shirt has his arms resting on a grey workbench. Between his opened hands are the two halves of a copper ice press. They are fist-sized copper cylinders. The lower half has large spiraling grooves to aid in the release of excess water from the ice being formed as it melts.

Perfectly clear ice spheres are nifty but can be a bit tricky to make without an apparatus. [Seth Robinson] crafted a copper ice press to make his own.

Copper is well-known for its thermal conductivity, making it a perfect material for building a press to melt ice into a given shape. Like many projects, a combination of techniques yields the best result, and in this case we get to see 3d printing, sand casting, lost PLA casting, lathe turning, milling, and even some good old-fashioned sanding.

The most tedious part of the process appears to be dip coating of ceramic for the lost PLA mold, but the finished result is certainly worth it. That’s not to say that any of the process looks easy if you are a metal working novice. Taking over a week to slowly build up the layers feels a bit excruciating, especially compared to 3D printing the original plastic piece. If you’re ever feeling discouraged watching someone else’s awesome projects, you might want to stick around to the end when [Robinson] shows us his first ever casting. We’d say his skill has improved immensely over time.

If you’re looking for something else to do with casting copper alloys, be sure to checkout this bronze river table or [Robinson’s] copper levitation sphere.

Thanks to [DjBiohazard] for the tip!

7 thoughts on “Make Ice Spheres In A Copper Press

  1. I’ve said it before and will say it again. Check out my method for making ice spheres with no special equipment. Published on academics website. It is not at all tricky nor does it require anything more than ambient coat hanger and bucket of water. It’s called The Directional Freezing Method.
    The story of how this invention was then developed by several Chinese companies to require special equipment and everything is even more interesting (to me)

    Report comment
    Reply

      1. Missed opportunity for posting a URL to provide a convenient link people could click on, or cut and paste easily to view the referenced content.

        Instead you gotta dig for a reference that combines 2 subjects, because most of the Google results are borderline useless.

        Report comment
        Reply

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.