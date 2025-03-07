Saying farewell is hard, and in the case of the Voyager 1 & 2 spacecraft doubly so, seeing as how they have been with us for more than 47 years. From the highs of the 1970s and 1980s during their primary mission in our Solar System, to their journey into the unknown of Deep Space, every bit of information which their instruments record and send back is something unique that we could not obtain any other way. Yet with the shutting down of two more instruments, both spacecraft are now getting awfully close to the end of their extended missions.
Last February 25 the cosmic ray system (CRS) on Voyager 1 was disabled, with the Low Energy Charged Particle Instrument (LECP) on Voyager 2 to follow on March 24. With each spacecraft losing about 4 watts of available power per year from their RTGs, the next few instruments to be turned off are already known. Voyager 1’s LECP will be turned off next year, with that same year Voyager 2’s CRS also getting disabled.
This would leave both spacecraft with only their magnetometer (MAG) and plasma wave subsystem (PWS). These provide data on the local magnetic field and electron density, respectively, with at least one of these instruments on each spacecraft likely to remain active until the end of this decade, possibly into the next. With some luck both spacecraft will see their 50th birthday before humanity’s only presence in Deep Space falls silent.
Thanks to [Mark Stevens] for the tip.
8 thoughts on “The Long Goodbye: More Instruments Shut Down On The Voyagers As End Nears”
So can we improve upon Voyager 1/2 and the 635,266km/h fast Parker Solar Probe? Build something longer lasting and eject it from our solar system at a new record breaking speed?
Is the interstellar plasma flow worth for continued studying?
I think there’s a reason all three of those examples are probes that kept going after their primary mission. Launching something with the energy to escape not just Earth’s gravity well but also Sol’s is very expensive. It tends to be easier to sell it as “this thing is going to Jupiter and by then it will be on it’s way out of the system”.
Well my thoughts were about what did we learn thus far to do it even better, if the research is worth it. Voyager 1/2 are our legacy as humans with the golden records.
A faster probe that could erect a solar sail and might reach a distant star (Alpha centauri) in many thousand years:
(40 233 600 000 000 km) / (635 266 km/h) =
7 225 years
I’m aware it’s a leisure to ponder about the sweet things in life such as science in an ivory tower. Send it as follow up message for Voyager 1/2 to tell where we went wrong in the last 47 years.
Has anybody done (I’m sure someone has) an Oberth-effect simulation/calculation of how fast we could get an interstellar probe going if we slingshotted it past the sun at the distance of the Parker perihelion?
I suspect at that speed a gravity assist from (e.g.) Jupiter will be peanuts in comparison.
We also still have New Horizons operational after 18 years:
https://science.nasa.gov/mission/new-horizons/
Correction, 19 years.
There’s the new horizon spacecraft, could have been designed to take the place of Voyager, it’s past Pluto now….
And whether or not you can actually communicate with it to do extra stuff as a secondary mission
It’s been mentioned here before, but worth a repost: A documentary of sorts on the Voyager team,
“It’s Quieter in the Twilight” film.
Despite the rather Hollywood-esque tagline:
In an unremarkable office space, a select group of aging engineers find themselves at the leading edge of discovery. Fighting outdated technology and time, Voyager’s flight-team pursues humankind’s greatest exploration.
It’s actually good: https://www.itsquieterfilm.com/
