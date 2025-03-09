IPV4, IPV6… Hey! What Happened To IPV5?

If you’ve ever been configuring a router or other network device and noticed that you can set up IPv4 and IPv6, you might have wondered what happened to IPv5. Well, thanks to [Navek], you don’t have to wonder anymore. Just watch the video below.

We will warn you of two things. First, the video takes a long time to get around to what IPv5 was. In addition, if you keep reading, there will be spoilers.

The first part of the video covers the general differences between IPv4 and IPv6, especially surrounding addressing. Then, it talks about how IP alone can’t do things you like to do for handling things like voice. For example, the IP layer doesn’t understand how much bandwidth exists between two points. It is only concerned with moving data from one point to another point.

To foster voice communications, there was a proposal for something called the stream protocol. It didn’t catch on. In fact, it was reincarnated as a proposal to move video, too, but it still didn’t catch on. However, the network header used the next number in sequence, which was… five!

So, really, the video title is a bit of a red herring. You didn’t forget IPv5; there simply was never an IPv5. There is, however, network protocol #5, which has little to do with IP and never caught on.

Still, an interesting walk down memory lane to a time when moving voice and video over the network was exotic high-tech. We love diving into the old network stuff like finger and UUCP.