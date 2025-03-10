What’s Wrong With This Antenna Tuner?

[Tech Minds] built one of those cheap automatic antenna tuners you see everywhere — this one scaled up to 350 watt capability. The kit is mostly built, but you do have to add the connectors and a few other stray bits. You can see how he did it in the video below.

What was very interesting, however, was that it wasn’t able to do a very good job tuning a wire antenna across the ham bands, and he asks for your help on what he should try to make things better.

It did seem to work in some cases, and changing the length of the wire changed the results, so we would guess some of it might be a resonance on the antenna wire. However, you would guess it could do a little better. It is well known that if a wire is one of a number of certain lengths, it will have extremely high impedence in multiple ham bands and be challenging to tune. So random wires need to not be exactly random. You have to avoid those lengths.

In addition, we were surprised there wasn’t more RF protection on the power lines. We would probably have suggested winding some coax to act as a shield choke, RF beads, and even extra bypass capacitors.

Another possible problem is that the diodes in these units are often not the best. [PU1OWL] talks about that in another video and bypasses some of the power lines against RF, too.

If you have any advice, we are sure he’d love to hear it. As [PU1OWL] points out, a tuner like this can’t be any better than its SWR measurement mechanism. Of course, all of these tuners take a few watts to light them up. You can, however, tune with virtually no power with a VNA.