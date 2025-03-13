One of those useful things to have around on your bench is a decade resistance box, essentially a dial-a-resistance instrument. They used to be quite expensive in line with the cost of close-tolerance resistors, but the prices have come down and it’s within reach to build your own. Electronic design consultancy Dekimo have a nice design for one made from a series of PCBs which they normally give out at trade fairs, but now they’ve released the files for download.
It’s released as Gerbers and BOM with a pick-and-place file only, and there’s no licence so it’s free-as-in-beer, but that should be enough if you fancy a go. Our Gerber viewer is playing up so we’re not entirely sure how reliable using PCBs as wafer switches will be long-term, but since the pictures are all ENIG boards we’d guess the gold plating will be much better than the HASL on all those cheap multimeters.
We like this as a conference giveaway, being used to badges it’s refreshing to see a passive take on a PCB artwork. Meanwhile this isn’t the first resistance box we’ve seen with unconventional switches.
One thought on “A Decade Resistance Box From PCBs”
No license means no license.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)