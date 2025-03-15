Hackaday Europe 2025: Streaming Live

Hackaday Europe 2025 is in full swing, and whether you’re experiencing it live in Berlin or following along from home, here’s where you’ll find all the info you need to get the most out of it.

Event Page: https://hackaday.io/europe2025

Chat: Hackaday Discord (Channels: europe-2025 / badge-hacking)

Talk Streams: https://www.youtube.com/@hackaday/streams