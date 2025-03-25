Although NVidia’s current disastrous RTX 50-series is getting all the attention right now, this wasn’t the first misstep by NVidia. Back in 2014 when NVidia released the GTX 970 users were quickly dismayed to find that their ‘4 GB VRAM’ GPU had actually just 3.5 GB, with the remaining 512 MB being used in a much slower way at just 1/7th of the normal speed. Back then NVidia was subject to a $30/card settlement with disgruntled customers, but there’s a way to at least partially fix these GPUs, as demonstrated by a group of Brazilian modders (original video with horrid English auto-dub).
The mod itself is quite straightforward, with the original 512 MB, 7 Gbps GDDR5 memory modules replaced with 1 GB, 8 Gbps chips and adding a resistor on the PCB to make the GPU recognize the higher density VRAM ICs. Although this doesn’t fix the fundamental split VRAM issue of the ASIC, it does give it access to 7 GB of faster, higher-density VRAM. In benchmarks performance was massively increased, with Unigine Superposition showing nearly a doubling in the score.
In addition to giving this GTX 970 a new lease on life, it also shows just how important having more VRAM on a GPU is, which is ironic in this era where somehow GPU manufacturers deem 8 GB of VRAM to be acceptable in 2025.
5 thoughts on “Brazilian Modders Upgrade NVidia Geforce GTX 970 To 8 GB Of VRAM”
This is fun, but wake me up when someone successfully applies the technique to modern cards so you can mod a budget GPU to have 24+ gb ram to self-host big LLMs.
Its been done. You can finde such monstsrosities for sale on aliexpress. But with cheap 4060 16GB second hand cards, LLM is fun all day.
You can do that by yourself… if you have the tools, chips, knowledge and a steady hand.
But there are chinese companies doing this professionally.
First, sorry I hit “report” instead of “reply” – my bad.
Second, I wouldn’t be surprised if GPU manufacturers started pulling tricks like parts-pairing (yes, parts-pairing a soldered-on RAM chip to the part its soldered to, sigh) or other shenanigans to prevent things like this, so their “budget” GPUs wouldn’t cut into sales of their “not so budget” GPUs.
The real surprise would be why they hadn’t done it the Apple way yet.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)