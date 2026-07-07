When An Engineering Education Doesn’t Teach You How To Really Make Anything

In the sweltering temperatures of an unusually hot European heatwave, I found myself having a chat with a friend of mine from my university days. After discussing the health of his cat who had solved the problem of a fur coat on a hot day by flattening himself out on the concrete floor in the coolest place in the house, we moved on to tech matters. We’ve known each other for not far short of four decades, so this is familiar territory for us. The problems that come with taking a prototype to manufacturing, a process which even the most seasoned of engineers can slip up on.
The Difference Between Making, And Making For Manufacture
If you’ve ever taken a project and replicated it, you will know the progression. If you’re making five or ten widgets, you can debug and rework as needed, tweak things, and get things going. If you’re making more then this, the process consumes a greater proportion of your time, until a point at which manufacture becomes impractical. Maybe that’s around fifty boards, sometimes more or less.
The skill a professional engineer picks up here is designing for manufacture. It’s something I picked only progressively over the years, and learned with a bang when I became peripherally involved in the production of electronic conference badges. You learn to be much more exact in your PCB design to avoid those reworks and bodge wires, you pick your parts with much greater care, and pay far more attention to power supplies, decoupling, thermal issues, impedances, and ground isolation. Something that works has to become something that always works, first time. You go from having several spins of the prototype PCB to having maybe a couple, and you reach a point at which you can order 5000 boards and have less than 50 of them that need attention. My friend describes himself as more of a software expert than hardware, but he’s learned this process over the decades far more than I have.
One comment he made hit the mark so well that it prompted me to start writing this: that when hiring recent graduates they would design things that could not be volume manufactured, while the new hire apprentices’ designs could. This fit so well with our common experience when we came through an engineering education that it posed the question, were we failed by it? We both attended the University of Hull, on England’s north-east coast, but this isn’t specific to Hull or even our generation as the problem of inadequate preparation applies to so many other institutions. Last year I talked about a couple of young engineers wrestling with an analagous experience here in the 2020s, and they were a long way from the Humber.
Do Universities Secretly See Their Job As Training More Academics?
My overwhelming memory of my degree course was shared by my friend, that about half of it was composed of useful stuff, and the other half of it was either trying to teach you to be an electronic engineering academic like the people delivering the lectures, or a course that seemed only to be there because they had someone who could teach it.
My Achilies’ heel was the mathematics, something I was later told improved in later years when the engineering department wrested its students away from the maths department. We had a very small amount of practical work, including simple transistor circuits, digital logic using real 74-series chips, laying out a PCB using crêpe paper tape on acetate film, and oddly considering it was outdated even in the early 1990s, wire-wrapping.
It’s easy to sit here and say that a university course teaches too much theory and not enough practice, but the fact is that universities aren’t there to teach you to solder. Indeed, while it’s a super-useful thing to be able to do and I’d urge every electronic engineer to learn it, soldering your own projects is not what makes you an engineer. Instead there has to be an exploration of where the boundary lies between the theoretical and the practical, and education should straddle that line rather than stay only on one side of it. It’s in deciding where that straddling point stops that the key lies.
There are university courses that manage that boundary by splitting it entirely. They combine time in industry with time studying, and a student on one of those courses would in theory learn the skills of a real-world engineer in their work placements. There are also industry sponsorship schemes placing students into industrial environments, but they are so few and the competition for them so fierce, that they might as well not exist for most students. Even the world of hackerspaces which gives the students a rare chance to mix with professional engineers in their off-time, is actively discouraged by universities. For a student in a full-time, study-based course, the challenge comes in how to bridge that gap into real-world manufacturing despite all these challenges, and learn something useful without the luxury of a real-world environment.
Torturing The Students With Diabolical Designs
The temptation for most courses is to start yet another group project. A team of six students are tasked with getting something working together, and learn stuff. The trouble with group projects though is that they either completely don’t work like our early 1990s assignment to make a telephone exchange from a Transputer link adapter chip, or a few participants end up doing all the hard work like my two young friends mentioned earlier. Group projects are inexpensive for an institution, but they look better than they really are.
The hardware hacker world has been marked by a series of epochs, as new technologies bring with them a flowering of creativity. There’s one of those that I think has the potential to delover something impossible back in the 1990s when I was a student, and allow individual students to learn the art of manufacture without a group project in sight. I’m talking about inexpensive PCB manufacture, which allows multiple spins of a design to be completed with a bearable wait, and for not a lot of money.
So if I wanted to teach a bunch of students about designing for manufacture, I’d give them a ready made small project in software form, as EDA files, and as a BOM with a board assembly house. Of course, the project would be fatally flawed but fixable with probably two or maybe three spins, but I wouldn’t tell them that. Instead their first task would be to send the files off and receive a ready-made PCB, or if I was feeling charitable I could give them that first spin ready-made, and tell them to get on with it.
I would throw everything I could at this unfortunate design, a wrong-but-plausible footprint, badly thought out earthing, an accidental oscillator, and all the really annoying things which we’ve all in our time found. I am sure you could think of more diabolical but superficially plausible features. Their task would involve diagnosing the board and redesigning it before sending the files off to the assembly house. A week later they’d have that next spin, they’d have to hunt down any remaining bugs and repeat it all, and so on. I learned this process with my friends in the making of an event badge for 5,000 people, and I think it’s possible that you could learn it as a single trainee engineer with a much smaller board.
It may be unfair to throw all that is wrong with engineering education at the door of universities, even though it’s certain that there are some extremely low hanging fruit. But arriving in the workplace completely lacking an essential skill is perhaps the point at which something should be said. The question is, when it comes to designing for manufacture, is anyone listening?
9 thoughts on “When An Engineering Education Doesn’t Teach You How To Really Make Anything”
The ones you really want to hire are the ones that already know about PCB traps because they’ve done their own projects off their own backs before even starting university.
I got a ‘computer science’ degree and engineering was specifically not taught. There are two big state schools here and engineering was the purview of the other one. I thought it was pretty ironic at the time that most of the students probably got more out of the intro-to-java class than the whole rest of the degree. Most of them were totally green, and were destined for “dot-com” jobs. But for me, i actually wanted the CS education and i enjoyed it. But i came in already having a lot of personal projects under my belt.
I always figured real production skills are learned on the job. Certainly in my software world, every business i meet has its own internal culture built around testing / reliability / deployment. Even someone with relevant real-world experience is going to have an experience of learning the way-it’s-done-here, the problems we run into in our specific problem domain.
Anyways i was surprised to see the suggestion that when designing for production you have fewer prototypes. Surely, as you get better at anything, you’ll have fewer failures. But personally, whenever I aim for production, i have more prototypes not fewer! I keep iterating until everything works on the first try. Whereas for my one-offs, i use many halfway-broken things.
My biggest wish from hardware engineers is actually that they would have more prototypes. A lot more prototypes. When something goes into production, it is still a prototype and the lessons learned from user complaints and warranty service and so on should continue to inform production, even after a thousand or a million units have already been shipped. But so many devices these days, it seems like they ship their first production run and then they throw away everything they learned and start designing next year’s model that’s pointlessly from-scratch instead of iterating on the previous model. When i upgrade a piece of hardware these days, i always expect to find a new set of different quirks (maybe it’ll hurt me more or less depending on my habits). I rarely see a monotonically-decreasing number of bugs. Drives me crazy.
In the first years of, for example, smartphones, the 2012 model was so much faster than the 2010 model that a total redesign didn’t sting. But for 10 years now, each phone is basically the same as the last, and the only thing that has genuinely improved is the quantity of RAM in the base model. Why can’t we have one that is supported for 10 years (a decade!) instead of a new random set of bugs every time through. This is as relevant for OS updates as for new hardware purchases.
Nah, that’s called the “minimum viable product”, otherwise known as prototyping in production. You have to be Lean you know. Disrupt the market and break things quickly, otherwise you’re just sitting there burning money.
That’s because the “ideas guy” CEO likes to hire and fire people, and call in outside help from engineering companies to “fix it really quick” instead of waiting for the team to figure it out, so the employee turnover is fast and nobody really knows their own product because they didn’t actually design half of it.
Practical work in the university is needed but Undergraduate curriculum is often already fully packed. Industry partners could help out creating internship opportunities but exceeding regulation burden and ascension of AI will make opportunities for young people even more rare.
Everybody who went through my engineering program wished they had done more hands on stuff as part of their coursework. At least until the upper years when there was tons of labwork. The kids who were ahead of the curve learned PCB design over the summer. At the same time though, while they never taught us how to lay out a PCB, I would have absolutely no hope of understanding the Black Magic Book on high speed layout without the years of calculus. You can copy other people’s rules of thumb, but some stuff simply has a really high barrier to entry if you want to really understand what’s going on.
Back in my day (yes, it IS that far back) I was a Teaching Assistant in a hand-on microprocessor course at an engineering university.
One of the first days of the course, the poor (not necessarily money-wise 😉) students were confronted with two boxes, each with five coloured jacks, Orange, Red, Black, Brown, and Blue as well as five leads, Orange, Red, Black, Brown, and Blue garnished with a banana plug at each end.
One box had an 8080 microprocessor with a bit of RAM and a ZIF socket with A ROM, while the other had a power supply for the ±12V, ±5V and ground..
The class was divided into groups of four and their first job was to connect the two boxes with the cables and verify that the processor would get an LED to blink, which was pre-programmed into the ROM.
One team asked me for help because their setup didn’t work and I took a look at it. I then told them to inspect the setup themselves and pointed to the plugs and jacks that were all connected. I asked them if there might be a system to the whole endeavour.
That didn’t help.
I then told them to have a look at the colours.
Didn’t help either.
When I tried once more to get them to realise their fault — they had managed to completely mix the colours up, not one plug was connected to a jack of the same colour as the lead in either end and not one lead connected two jacks of the same colour which, statistically speaking, is rather unlikely — they rather aggressively (several expletives included) said for me just to tell them what to do. (And no, there was no time-related stress. The course was voluntary and there was no fixed curriculum they had to get through.)
So much for trying to be pedagogical.
With a slight bow and possibly a smidgen of sarcasm (nah, couldn’t be), I told them it might be a good idea to match the colours of the leads to the colours of the jacks, which obviously did not improve anything as they had fried the processor. With a fresh box and the right colours they at last started their afternoon of discovery.
You didn’t put in voltage protection on boxes like that? SHAME!
yeah, I’ve watched that occur in the past, not in a teaching environment, but in a system that I deployed with instructions and color coded cables and jacks….How many times can someone screw that kind of stuff up. I found out.
That to me sounds very anti-pedagogical. You set them up with a mystery and asked them to figure out arbitrary rules that only you know, because they can’t assume which wire color system or standard you’re using, if any at all.
Here’s a box for you: there is a hall switch inside, and out comes blue, brown, and black wires. You have a power supply with red and black outputs for plus and minus. I want you to connect the wires to the power supply and a lamp so the hall switch turns the lamp on. What’s your solution? I’m not giving you a data sheet for any of this.
(Hint: what I’m not telling you is that this setup follows a particular color coding that is common in the industry. Let’s see if you can figure it out.)
The only class at university that I used frequently in my working career was technical communication/public speaking. The background I got in engineering was useful in talking with engineers, but I never calculated anything. I never used any advanced math. I guess the economics class where I learned about internal rate of return/future value of money was useful – but I never needed to do the calculations myself, all I needed to know was the Excel function.
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