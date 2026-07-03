Hackaday Podcast Episode 376: Modern Retro Projects, Retro Modern Projects, And The Teen Years For 3D Printing

Hackaday’s Elliot Williams and Al Williams were in a retro mood this week. There was a new ‘486 computer, a new mechanical TV, and a USB stick with a magnetic personality. Can you watch YouTube on a Game Boy? Maybe.

For the can’t miss articles, this week, Elliot and Al reflected on the awkward phase of 3D printers when they transformed from being expensive commercial machines, to where they are now. Meanwhile, Al was interested in how airplanes know how fast they are going. Along the way, there were musical hacks, precision machine tools, and a quantum 8 ball.

Check out the links if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments! Or write or record something for our mailbag segment.

Direct download in authentic retro DRM-free MP3.

Episode 376 Show Notes:

Mailbag:

Thanks to Tom Lyons for calling [Elliot] out on the weather in the Garden State. Why don’t you write or record something? Send us your questions or comments, and you might hear them in a future show.

What’s that Sound:

Congrats to [PostalPreacher] for correctly guessing last week’s sound. Be sure to drop in next week for your chance to win an exclusive Hackaday Podcast T-shirt.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: