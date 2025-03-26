FLOSS Weekly Episode 826: Fedora 42 And KDE

This week, Jonathan Bennett chats with Neal Gompa about Fedora 42 and KDE! What’s new, what’s coming, and why is flagship status such a big deal?
- Website: https://neal.gompa.dev/
- GitHub Sponsors: https://github.com/sponsors/Conan-Kudo
- Neal’s business (Velocity Limitless): https://velocitylimitless.com/
- Neal’s podcast (Sudo Show): https://tuxdigital.com/sudoshow
