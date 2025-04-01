Philadelphia Maker Faire Returns This Weekend

While there’s still a vaguely robot-shaped hole in our heart from the loss of the New York World Maker Faire, we do take comfort in the fact that smaller Maker Faire events are still happening all over the world, and some of them have managed to gain quite a bit of momentum over the last few years.

If you’re in the Northeast US, the Philadelphia Maker Faire is your best bet to scratch that peculiar itch that only seems to respond to a healthy blend of art, technology, and the occasional flamethrower. It will be returning to the Cherry Street Pier this Sunday, April 6th, and pay-what-you-can tickets are on sale now. The organizers encourage each attendee to only pay what they are able to afford, with several options ranging from zero to the $25 supporter level.

A look through the exhibits shows the sort of eclectic mix one would expect from a Maker Faire. Where else could you practice picking locks, learn how biodiesel is made, see a display of kinetic sculptures, and stitch together a felt plush monster, all under one roof?

There’s even a few projects on the list that regular Hackaday readers may recognize, such as the ultra-portable Positron 3D printer and the DirectTV dish turned backyard radio telescope built by Professor James Aguirre.

We’ve made the trip to the Philadelphia Maker Faire several times since its inception in 2019, and although it had the misfortune of starting right before COVID-19 came along and screwed up all of our carefully laid plans, the event has managed to find a foothold and continues to grow each year.