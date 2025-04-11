There are some ideas which someone somewhere has to try. Take [Uri Tuchman]’s foot mouse. It’s a computer mouse for foot operation, but it’s not just a functional block. Instead it’s an ornate inlaid-wood-and-brass affair in the style of a very fancy piece of antique footwear.
The innards of an ordinary USB mouse are placed in something best described as a wooden platform heel, upon which is placed a brass sole with a couple of sections at the front to activate the buttons with the user’s toes. The standout feature is the decoration. With engraving on the brass and inlaid marquetry on the wood, it definitely doesn’t look like any computer peripheral we’ve seen.
The build video is below the break, and we’re treated to all the processes sped up. At the end he uses it in a basic art package and in a piloting game, with varying degrees of succes. We’re guessing it would take a lot of practice to gain a level of dexterity with this thing, but we salute him for being the one who tries it.
This has to be the fanciest peripheral we’ve ever seen, but surprisingly it’s not the first foot mouse we’ve brought you.
3 thoughts on “A Mouse, No Hands!”
The video is truly amazing. I love this project and I’m so excited for it’s creator for making such an incredible amalgamation of engineering prowess and artistic skill.
This could actually be a good idea with some more refinement. Being able to type and move the mouse without changing hand positions seems useful, despite the (probably steep) learning curve.
For years now I have this on my to “do list”:
Mount an old laptop’s touchpad in such a way it can be used with a big toe.
Will probably not work very well but I still want to try. ;-)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)