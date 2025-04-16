FLOSS Weekly Episode 829: This Machine Kills Vogons

This week, Jonathan Bennett chats with Herbert Wolverson and Frantisek Borsik about LibreQOS, Bufferbloat, and Dave Taht’s legacy. How did Dave figure out that Bufferbloat was the problem? And how did LibreQOS change the world? Watch to find out!

And Dave’s speech, Uncle Bill’s Helicopter seems especially fitting. I particularly like the unintentional prediction of the Ingenuity Helicopter.

