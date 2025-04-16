The SpaceMouse is an interesting gadget beloved by engineers and artists alike. They function almost like joysticks, but with six degrees of freedom (6DoF). This can make them feel a bit like magic, which is why [Thought Bomb Design] decided to tear one apart and figure out how it works.
The movement mechanism ended up being relatively simple; three springs soldered between two PCBs with one PCB being fixed to the base and the other moving in space. Instead of using a potentiometer or even hall effect sensor as you might expect from a joystick, the space mouse contained a set of six LEDs and light meters.
The sensing array came nestled inside a dark box made of PCBs. An injection molded plastic piece with slits would move to interrupt the light coming from the LEDs. The mouse uses the varying values coming from the light meter to decode Cartesian motion of the space mouse. It’s very simple and a bit hacky, just how we like it.
Looking for a similar input device, but want to take the DIY route? We’ve seen a few homebrew versions of this concept that might provide you with the necessary inspiration.
2 thoughts on “SpaceMouse Destroyed For Science”
That’s pretty neat! It also would seem that these things are absurdly expensive for what they actually are…
Maybe, but my wireless spacemouse is the best investment I’ve made for my CAD work. It has lasted four years so far and works just as well as day one. I originally bought it because I “thought it would be cool”, but it quickly became a staple at my workstation. It gets new software support all the time, opened PrusaSlicer the other day and was surprised to see I could manipulate the plater just like SOLIDWORKS. Battery lasts ages, too. I’ve seen a few DIY options over the years but it’s nice enough that I’m not compelled to try anything else.
