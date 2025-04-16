This short video from [ProShorts 101] shows us how to build a variable speed disc sander from not much more than an old hard drive.
We feel that as far as hacks go this one ticks all the boxes. It is clever, useful, and minimal yet comprehensive; it even has a speed control! Certainly this hack uses something in a way other than it was intended to be used.
Take this ingenuity and add an old hard drive from your junkbox, sandpaper, some glue, some wire, a battery pack, a motor driver, a power socket and a potentiometer, drill a few holes, glue a few pieces, and voilà! A disc sander! Of course the coat of paint was simply icing on the cake.
The little brother of this hack was done by the same hacker on a smaller hard drive and without the speed control, so check that out too.
One thing that took our interest while watching these videos is what tool the hacker used to cut sandpaper. Here we witnessed the use of both wire cutters and a craft knife. Perhaps when you’re cutting sandpaper you just have to accept that the process will wear out the sharp edge on your tool, regardless of which tool you use. If you have a hot tip for the best tool for the job when it comes to cutting sandpaper please let us know in the comments! (Also, did anyone catch what type of glue was used?)
If you’re interested in a sander but need something with a smaller form factor check out how to make a sander from a toothbrush!
6 thoughts on “Making A Variable Speed Disc Sander From An Old Hard Drive”
I cut up sandpaper with wrecked scissors, like the pair that someone apparently tried to cut wire with or the pair I dropped and bent the tip of one scis so I ground them down like kids’ safety scissors. There always seem to be awful scissors around for free. But a utility knife seems at least as good because it’s so easy to swap the blade when it’s finally ruined.
Fold and tear along a sharp edge also works pretty well with the paper-backed coarse stuff.
Would a hard drive have the torque to really grind or would one have to let the object “float” and wait for it to get ground down right?
I “cut” sandpaper by creasing it on my drill press table edge, paper-side on the table, then just tearing it. Perfect straight ‘cut’, and no abrasive touches anything.
