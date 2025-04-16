Homemade VNA Delivers High-Frequency Performance On A Budget

With vector network analyzers, the commercial offerings seem to come in two flavors: relatively inexpensive but limited capabilities, and full-featured but scary expensive. There doesn’t seem to be much middle ground, especially if you want something that performs well in the microwave bands.

Unless, of course, you build your own vector network analyzer (VNA). That’s what [Henrik Forsten] did, and we’ve got to say we’re even more impressed by the results than we were with his earlier effort. That version was not without its problems, and fixing them was very much on the list of goals for this build. Keeping the build affordable was also key, which resulted in some design compromises while still meeting [Henrik]’s measurement requirements.

The Bill of Materials includes dual-channel broadband RF mixer chips, high-speed 12-bit ADCs, and a fast FPGA to handle the torrent of data and run the digital signal processing functions. The custom six-layer PCB is on the large side and includes large cutouts for the directional couplers, which use short lengths of stripped coaxial cable lined with ferrite rings. To properly isolate signals between stages, [Henrik] sandwiched the PCB between a two-piece aluminum enclosure. Wisely, he printed a prototype enclosure and lined it with aluminum foil to test for fit and function before committing to milling the final version. He did note some leakage around the SMA connectors, but a few RF gaskets made from scraps of foil and solder braid did the trick.

This is a pretty slick build, especially considering he managed to keep the price tag at a very reasonable $300. It’s more expensive than the popular NanoVNA or its clones, but it seems like quite a bargain considering its capabilities.