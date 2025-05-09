Hackaday Podcast Episode 320: A Lot Of Cool 3D Printing, DIY Penicillin, And An Optical Twofer

This week, Hackaday’s Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos met up across the universe to bring you the latest news, mystery sound, and of course, a big bunch of hacks from the previous week.

In Hackaday news, the 2025 Pet Hacks Contest rolls on. You have until June 10th to show us what you’ve got, so head over to Hackaday.IO and get started today!

On What’s That Sound, Kristina actually got it this time, although she couldn’t quite muster the correct name for it, however at Hackaday we’ll be calling it the “glassophone” from now on. Congratulations to [disaster_recovered] who fared better and wins a limited edition Hackaday Podcast t-shirt!

After that, it’s on to the hacks and such, beginning with a complete and completely-documented wireless USB autopsy. We take a look at a lovely 3D-printed downspout, some DIY penicillin, and a jellybean iMac that’s hiding a modern PC. Finally, we explore a really cool 3D printing technology, and ask what happened to typing ‘www.’.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Download in DRM-free MP3 and savor at your leisure.

Episode 320 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congratulations to [disaster_recovered] for the glass armonica pick!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: