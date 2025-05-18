Speed Up Arduino With Clever Coding

We love Arduino here at Hackaday; they’ve probably done more to make embedded programming accessible to more people than anything else in the history of the field. One thing the Arduino ecosystem is rarely praised for is its speed. That’s where [Playduino] comes in, with his video (embedded below) that promises to make everyone’s favourite microcontroller run 50x faster.

You might be expecting an unstable overclocking setup, with swapped crystals, tweaked voltages and a hefty heat sink, but no! This is stock hardware. The 50x speedup comes from one simple hack: don’t use digitalWrite();

If you aren’t familiar, the digitalWrite() function is one of the key functions Arduino gives you to operate its boards– specify the pin and the value (high or low) to drive it. It’s very easy, but it’s also very slow. [Playduino] takes a moment to show just how much is going on under the hood when you call digitalWrite(), and shows you what you can do instead if you have a need for speed. (Hint: there’s no Arduino-provided code involved; hardware registers and the __asm keyword show up.)

If you learned embedded programming in an earlier era, this will probably seem glaringly obvious. If you, like so many of us, got started inside of the Arduino ecosystem, these closer-to-the-metal programming techniques could prove useful tools in your quiver. Big thanks to [Stephan Walters] for the tip.

Of course if you prefer to speed things up by hardware rather than software, you can overclock an Arduino– with liquid nitrogen, even.