We love Arduino here at Hackaday; they’ve probably done more to make embedded programming accessible to more people than anything else in the history of the field. One thing the Arduino ecosystem is rarely praised for is its speed. That’s where [Playduino] comes in, with his video (embedded below) that promises to make everyone’s favourite microcontroller run 50x faster.
You might be expecting an unstable overclocking setup, with swapped crystals, tweaked voltages and a hefty heat sink, but no! This is stock hardware. The 50x speedup comes from one simple hack: don’t use digitalWrite();
If you aren’t familiar, the digitalWrite() function is one of the key functions Arduino gives you to operate its boards– specify the pin and the value (high or low) to drive it. It’s very easy, but it’s also very slow. [Playduino] takes a moment to show just how much is going on under the hood when you call digitalWrite(), and shows you what you can do instead if you have a need for speed. (Hint: there’s no Arduino-provided code involved; hardware registers and the __asm keyword show up.)
If you learned embedded programming in an earlier era, this will probably seem glaringly obvious. If you, like so many of us, got started inside of the Arduino ecosystem, these closer-to-the-metal programming techniques could prove useful tools in your quiver. Big thanks to [Stephan Walters] for the tip.
Of course if you prefer to speed things up by hardware rather than software, you can overclock an Arduino– with liquid nitrogen, even.
7 thoughts on “Speed Up Arduino With Clever Coding”
Perhaps this is a dumb question but why can’t things like DigitalWrite be remade so they aren’t as slow and compile down to the same fast ASM as manually doing it?
Sure… just use digitalWriteFast()
The limitation is that the pin ID must be a constant. Not usually a significant limitation.
Is this 2009 again? (Actually I wish it was.)
Everyone and his dog knows
digitalWrite()is multiplatform but terribly slow because of all the safety checks and multiplatforming.
Congratulations! A lucky one-of-ten-thousand case…
https://xkcd.com/1053/
Again, a fix for the Arduino playpen. Arduino is excellent at what it does. Provide a suite of tools for learners and a platform for quick development for non-performance-critical applications.
Hacks like this show why it is a starting point, not an end. I see it now: Next up, a hack to allow decent event driven behaviour, then a hack to allow for decent use of timers, and then…. you are no longer in the Arduino world, but have moved to genuine embedded programming, though hopefully with a decent RTOS. Which Arduino is not. Nor does it pretend to be.
What does the Arduino documentation have to say about direct port manipulation?
“Generally speaking, doing this sort of thing is not a good idea”
Yup. You CAN do it, but really are taking a risk of a collision in resource allocation or ending up with an inconsistent state between reality and the Arduino environment. It also violates the precept that the environment is hardware agnostic from the point of view of the programmer, and portability is out the window.
A good RTOS does a MUCH better job at abstracting these things, but requires more capable hardware than Arduino will run on at the minimum.
