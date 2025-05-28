A Love Letter To Embedded Systems By V. Hunter Adams

Today we’re going to make a little digression from things that we do to look at perhaps why we do the things that we do. This one is philosophical folks, so strap yourselves in. We’ve had an interesting item arrive on the tips line from [Bunchabits] who wanted to let us know about a video, Love Letter to Embedded Systems, from [V. Hunter Adams].

[V. Hunter Adams] is Lecturer of Electrical Engineering at Cornell University and is on the web over here: vanhunteradams.com

In this forty three minute video [Hunter] makes an attempt to explain why he loves engineering, generally, and why he loves embedded systems engineering, specifically. He tries to answer why you should love engineering projects, what makes such projects special, and how you can get started on projects of your own. He discusses his particular interest in other unrelated subjects such as birds and birdsong, and talks a little about the genius of polymath Leonardo da Vinci.

He goes on to explain that engineering can be the vehicle to learn about other fields of endeavor, that the constraints in embedded systems are like the constraints of poetry, that embedded systems are the right level of complexity where you can still hold the details of a complete system in your head, and that embedded systems let you integrate with the physical world through sensors and actuators leading to a greater appreciation of physics and nature.

In his submission to the tips line [Bunchabits] said that [Hunter] was a communicator in the league of Carl Sagan and that he could do for embedded systems what Sagan did for physics and astronomy. Having watched this presentation we are inclined to agree. He is a thoughtful person and a cogent communicator.

If today’s philosophical digression has left you feeling… philosophical, then you might enjoy a little nostalgia, too. Here’s some old philosophical material that we covered here on Hackaday back in 2013 which held some interest: Hacking And Philosophy: An Introduction; The Mentor’s Manifesto; Hacker Crackdown: Part 1, Part II, Part III, Part IV; Future Tech And Upgrading Your Brain; and Surveillance State. All still as relevant today as it was over a decade ago.

Thanks to [Bunchabits] for sending this one in.